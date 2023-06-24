MADISON — A patient at the Norfolk Regional Center was convicted of two felonies on Friday stemming from an incident in which he assaulted an employee after he became upset over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Kolten Slater, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree assault on a DHHS employee and attempted terroristic threats, both of which are punishable by up to 2 years in prison. Both of Slater’s original charges carried up to 3 years in prison before he pleaded guilty.
On March 8, Slater became upset with a regional center employee because his sandwich was not being made the way he wanted it to be made, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
Slater then followed the worker into her office, telling the employee that he was going to kill her. Security staff members attempted to restrain Slater, to which Slater resisted, placing one staff member in a headlock and bringing the employee to the floor.
Kiernan said the assault injured and caused pain to the victim.
Slater is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday, Aug. 25.
He was previously sentenced to 20 to 60 months in prison in 2014 for strangulation, and he received a 15-month prison sentence in 2018 for terroristic threats.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Gerald J. Hasebroock, 36, Madison County Jail, had his bail forfeited.
Third-degree domestic assault, attempted driving without an ignition interlock
— Jesse R. Knust, 32, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Theft by deception ($0-$500) — third offense, second-degree forgery ($0-$500)
— Dylan M. Aufdengarten, 37, 111 S. Pine St., Apt. 8, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — fifth offense, driving during revocation, driving without an ignition interlock
— Robert Baker, 44, 902 Riverfront Road, Apt. 6, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation
— Dominique J. Gonzalez, 31, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
— Raquel L. Wright, 36, Madison County Jail, had her arraignment continued to July.
Delivery of methamphetamine — two counts
— Shane Luther, 48, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense, refusal to submit to a chemical breath test — third offense
— Trinidad Macias-Rangel, 32, 2604 W. Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Ronald E. Murray, 59, 802 S. Second St., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Failure to appear
— Tyler O. Robertson, 29, 119 N. 25th St., Apt. 20, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving under suspension
— Leobardo C. Saldana, 40, Madison County Jail, had a plea in abatement hearing continued to July.
Burglary
— Brenda K. Sixtos, 34, Madison County Jail, had her arraignment continued and a preliminary hearing scheduled for July.
— Dennis C. Sheaks, 39, Douglas County Corrections, pleaded not guilty.
Second-degree assault, failure to appear — three counts
— Tonya F. Angell, 51, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Assault by strangulation, first-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief ($0-$500)
— Orin O. Saul, 46, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Child abuse — two counts, tampering with a witness — two counts, third-degree sexual assault — two counts, solicitation of a minor — three counts, attempted third-degree sexual assault
— Travis Belina, 26, Battle Creek, had his case taken under advisement following a plea in abatement.