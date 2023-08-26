MADISON — A Norfolk Regional Center patient will spend at least a year in prison over an incident in which he assaulted an employee after he became upset over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Kolten Slater, 30, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 2 years in prison for attempted third-degree assault on a DHHS employee and attempted terroristic threats. His sentence includes 1 year on each conviction.
With good behavior, Slater will be released from prison in a year and transported back to the psychiatric hospital.
On March 8, Slater became angry with a regional center employee because his sandwich was not being made the way he wanted it to be made.
Slater then followed the worker into her office, telling the employee that he was going to kill her. Security staff members attempted to restrain Slater, which Slater resisted, placing one staff member in a headlock and bringing the employee to the floor.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the assault injured and caused pain to the victim.
Slater pleaded guilty in June. He had faced up to 6 years in prison but faced only a maximum of 4 years after entering pleas.
This will be Slater’s third stint in prison, as he was sentenced to 20 to 60 months in prison in 2014 for strangulation, and he received a 15-month prison sentence in 2018 for terroristic threats.
Kiernan said Slater’s actions were “obviously a huge overreaction to a very minor situation.”
“Looking at his criminal history, pretty much his entire adult criminal history is made up of assaults,” Kiernan said. “Due to his current commitment (at the regional center), as well as the facts and his history, the state is recommending a term of incarceration.”
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Slater knows that his conduct is not going to allow him to be released from treatment at the regional center anytime soon, but he sometimes feels he’s “just there and not making any progress.”
“And so he regrets when he did,” Hartner said. “I don't think he’s had any incidents since that happened, and he’s been doing the programming. He would like to be able to get back there as soon as possible and get back in it and try to get that programming done.”
The defense attorney asked Johnson to consider sentencing Slater to a year total in prison or a year on each charge.
Johnson told Slater that while it may be frustrating that an end to his time at the regional center is not in sight, he isn’t helping himself when he assaults people.
“So you’re your own worst enemy at this point,” Johnson said. “Do you understand that? No matter what I do (today), if you go back to square one, you’ll just keep doing the whole thing again.”
The judge added that arguments and fights like the one Slater perpetrated never start over something that someone might think is big enough to be justifiable. He added that Slater needs to recognize in himself when he’s getting agitated and take a moment to be alone.
Slater said he is an impulsive person. Johnson told him that he could keep a piece of paper with him at all times that could serve as a reminder of his long-term goals.
“And so, if you want any prospects of having an end to your time in Norfolk, you’re going to have to get a handle on this, or you’re just going to have to accept that you’re going to be there permanently,” the judge said.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for sentencing on the following convictions:
Revocation of postrelease supervision on the convictions of possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of a stolen firearm
— Amber D. Bullock, 37, Springfield, Missouri, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Bullock’s bail and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Attempted operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock, third-degree domestic assault
— Jesse R. Knust, 32, Newman Grove, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense
— Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 44, Madison, received a verbal reprimand.
Probation violation on the conviction of driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Erick Garcia Hernandez, 25, Madison, received a verbal reprimand.