MADISON — A Norfolk man who took issue last month with having to take a drug test before his court hearing tested positive for meth on Monday and again blamed the dirty result on people other than himself.
Deak Chamberlain, 59, was scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing before District Judge James Kube on a felony charge of possession of meth, plus a misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension.
Chamberlain had been told by Kube after a May 19 hearing that he would be ordered to provide a urine sample before each of his future court hearings. But Chamberlain showed up at Monday’s hearing and objected to having to provide a sample.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, was explaining to Kube that Chamberlain, just as he did at his arraignment hearing, was refusing to take a drug test. Midway through Kiernan’s explanation, Chamberlain interjected.
“I did not refuse the test today or last time,” Chamberlain said. “I simply wanted my objection to be heard on the matter before I took the test.”
The Norfolk man then explained to the judge that he had done research on drug tests and learned that 26 substances could cause a false-positive test, all of which he said have been proven by lab procedure.
One such substance, he said, is a blood-pressure medication that he has been prescribed to use. An additional 200-plus substances that haven’t yet been lab tested also are believed to result in false-positive tests, he alleged.
Chamberlain said without his blood-pressure medication, his blood pressure is through the roof and he suffers from massive headaches and chest pain.
“And I don’t think it’s the court’s intention to kill me,” he said. “Now, I’ll be happy to take the test and it will come back clean. But if I start back on the blood-pressure medication, I will no longer be able to (urine) clean.”
Additionally, Chamberlain argued that the testing process facilitated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office “isn’t sound lab procedure.”
Chamberlain made the same argument Monday as he did on May 19 that deputies’ method of testing samples causes great risk of cross-contamination.
Further, Chamberlain said he had spoken with several people who also have taken the same tests, and those individuals told him they had been shown their test results. Chamberlain was not shown his test results any of the three times he’s provided a sample, he said.
“I have no way of confirming whether it actually came out positive or not,” he said. “And I find it very distressing that they would refuse to let me see the results of my own test.”
Kiernan argued that the procedures used for Chamberlain are the same procedures that are used with all defendants and are ones that judges have relied on for many years. Submitting to drug tests is part of Chamberlain’s bond conditions, Kiernan said.
Kube overruled Chamberlain’s objection and ordered Chamberlain to provide a sample. The judge told Chamberlain that he would be shown the results of his test.
Chamberlain then provided a sample that tested positive for meth, but it was a result he refused to accept.
“There was a disagreement between the deputy and I as to whether (the sample) was positive or not,” Chamberlain said. “I said that I could see a faint line; he said he couldn’t. He shined the light through the back (of the sample), which splotched it out completely. But I still saw a faint line indicating a negative test.”
Chamberlain asked Kube if he could take a second test, citing his allegation that the deputy conducted poor lab procedure. The deputy had his gloves wadded up in his hand while he was filling out paperwork, according to Chamberlain.
The judge had allowed Chamberlain to take a new test on May 19 after Chamberlain made similar claims, and that second test also tested positive for meth.
Kube said he would allow a retest of the same sample, but not a new test, which irked Chamberlain.
“The same sample is going to be cross-contaminated,” an upset Chamberlain said. “I can provide a new sample that’s …”
Kube asked Chamberlain to allow him to speak and told Chamberlain there was no indication that the sample he provided was contaminated.
Chamberlain interrupted Kube twice more as Kube attempted to talk, asking the judge, “What’s the point in retesting a sample that’s been cross-contaminated?”
“I think the logical way to approach this is to allow me to give another sample with proper lab procedures and show that it’s a negative test because I know I’m not positive for methamphetamine,” he said.
A retest was done on the sample and, after Chamberlain’s case was taken up for a third time in about an hour, Kiernan said the second sample also was positive for meth. Chamberlain chimed in as Kube was telling him that his bond would be revoked.
“I shouldn’t expect to be treated fairly in this,” he barked at the judge. “I haven’t so far and I don’t expect it in the future. … I’m sorry, your honor, that was uncalled for. I apologize.”
“Well, you’re right. It was uncalled for,” Kube said. “I’m tired of being interrupted by you. I understand that you object, but we have certain procedures we have to do, and if you don’t like them, that’s just the way it goes.”
Chamberlain then said he would test clean if he was allowed to take another sample that isn’t contaminated.
“That’s not justice, your honor.”
Chamberlain’s case will be taken up again once he tests negative for meth.
Others appeared before Kube on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted tampering with evidence
— Sergio R. Salazar Peña, 37, Omaha, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman, child abuse, driving during revocation
— Kevin J. Sidlinger, 32, Stanton, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Probation violation for theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Zachariah A. Andrews, 27, 205 S. Hickory St., had a hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 21.
Attempted terroristic threats, negligent child abuse
— Ramon A. Horne, 31, 908 S. 10th St., Apt. C, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Sex offender registration violation
— Vernon S. Munson, 52, 2014 N. Highway 35, tested positive for methamphetamine. Kube revoked Munson’s bond and continued the hearing to a future date when Munson tests negative.
Assault by strangulation, third-degree assault on an officer, false information, resisting arrest, criminal mischief
— Kimberly A. Doyle, 34, Madison County Jail, was denied a request to have her bond reduced from 10% of $100,000 to 10% of $10,000.
Possession of psilocybin
— Christian A. Davidson, 30, Norman, Oklahoma, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of psilocybin, carrying a concealed weapon
— Siarrah D. Allen, 30, Norman, Oklahoma, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.