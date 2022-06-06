MADISON — A Norfolk man suspected of leading authorities on a pair of pursuits in as many months in the Norfolk area also is facing charges connected to his behavior at the Madison County Jail.
Nathaniel Gnewuch, 31, was arrested in Norfolk in April and May after allegedly leading law enforcement on multiple chases after traffic stops were initiated for suspected reckless driving.
The first of Gnewuch’s post-pursuit arrests was on April 9.
According to police, a memorial service was being held at a Norfolk cemetery when a pickup allegedly operated by Gnewuch was driving recklessly throughout the cemetery, causing a disturbance. Police arrived and attempted to stop the truck and speak to Gnewuch.
Officers obtained the license plate, but the pickup failed to stop for the officers, police said. The pickup then allegedly sped recklessly from the cemetery at a high rate of speed southbound on 13th Street. The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic and ran a red light, authorities said, and officers did not continue to pursue.
Police were able to locate Gnewuch later that day at his residence and arrest him.
After he was booked at the Madison County Jail, Gnewuch’s reckless behavior didn’t stop, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
On April 13, a sheriff’s deputy was in the booking area of the jail when he said Gnewuch became unruly. Gnewuch was in a detox cell at the jail and started yelling and was standing on the sink in his cell, according to the affidavit.
The deputy said such behavior is unacceptable, as Gnewuch could fall off the sink and put himself in harm’s way. The April 13 episode was not the first time Gnewuch started to act erratically, the deputy said, as he had been exhibiting similar behavior for several days. The deputy assisted with the exact same situation on April 10, he said.
As jail workers entered Gnewuch’s cell, they commanded him to get off the sink, and another deputy sprayed Gnewuch with pepper spray. But Gnewuch, according to court documents, continued to refuse to get off the sink and was “belligerent” toward deputies.
One deputy eventually assisted Gnewuch off the sink and, to more easily control Gnewuch, two deputies placed him on the ground and handcuffed him.
As Gnewuch was being turned over from his stomach to his back, he allegedly spat at one deputy’s face and kicked him in the leg. Gnewuch then had to be placed in a restraint chair, and a spit hood was placed over his head.
The deputy who had allegedly been kicked and spat on by Gnewuch was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for evaluation of any infectious diseases or physical injuries.
Gnewuch was charged with assault with bodily fluid against a public safety officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. He posted separate $20,000 bonds — with 10% required for release — on April 27 for charges of felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-willful reckless driving and assault with bodily fluid against a public safety officer.
It didn’t take long for Gnewuch to find himself back in jail.
On the afternoon of May 24, a black pickup allegedly driven by Gnewuch was seen spinning cookies in a private lot and driving recklessly near grain bins in Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
A Stanton County deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the pickup. The vehicle headed westbound on Highway 24 and was eventually clocked at about 100 mph, Unger said.
Multiple agencies assisted in a pursuit of Gnewuch’s vehicle that ended in Norfolk on East Benjamin Avenue, near Northeast Community College.
Gnewuch had apparently broken his windshield and driver-side window with a sledgehammer and waved it around at law enforcement before the pursuit ended. He had to be struck with a Taser multiple times once authorities made contact with him, according to Unger.
After the pursuit concluded, the suspect could be seen yelling while seated on the back of an ambulance.
Gnewuch has been housed at the Madison County Jail since May 24. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Madison County District Court on one flight-to-avoid-arrest charge on Thursday, June 16. He is scheduled to appear in county court on the assault-with-bodily-fluid charge on Tuesday, June 28.
Gnewuch likely will face additional charges related to the multi-county chase on May 24.