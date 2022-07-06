STANTON — A man who strangled a woman and threatened to shoot her at a Stanton residence last summer will likely spend about a month in jail before starting a 2-year probation term.
Joshua Graf, 41, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 90 days in jail and 24 months’ probation for convictions of terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, and third-degree domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Graf already has served 16 days in jail, so he’ll spend an additional 36 days incarcerated with good behavior.
Graf, who has resided in Stanton and McLean and is employed in Omaha, was convicted in May as part of a plea deal in which the Stanton County Attorney’s Office dismissed one count of assault by strangulation and an additional charge of disturbing the peace.
On July 18, 2021, Graf showed up at a Stanton residence in which a woman was inside taking a shower. Graf and the woman had been having relationship issues for an extended amount of time, the victim said.
Graf started yelling at the woman once he entered the residence and, after the victim told Graf she wanted to leave, he wouldn’t initially let her out of the shower, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Graf then started to assault the woman and also strangled her to the point where she said she could not breathe. According to the affidavit, Graf also struck the woman multiple times and at one point placed his thumbs in the victim’s mouth in an attempt to break out her teeth.
The victim sustained injuries to her face, neck and chest, in addition to pain she said she had in her face, jaw and neck.
Additionally, Graf threatened to shoot the victim and himself and reportedly told her, “Today is the day we both die.”
Graf told Kube in court that he doesn’t remember threatening to kill the victim or placing his thumbs in the woman’s mouth. Graf said he remembered the argument and “how it went down” but that “there’s a lot of tall tale in (the reports).”
“Some of the stuff being said doesn’t seem like it would be me,” he said.
Graf said the argument turned physical because the victim was antagonizing him until he would lose it.
“She was constantly screaming and barking at me for certain things,” he said.
Kube told Graf that there are issues in nearly every relationship, but those issues aren’t a reason to act violently.
“It’s just concerning. Everybody has (relationship) problems, but when they rise to the level of physical assault, it’s always concerning,” Kube said. “... I don’t have any reason to believe you didn’t do these things.”
Graf, a U.S. military veteran who was deployed in the late 1990s and 2000s to Kuwait and Iraq, said he had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and resorted to alcohol as a coping mechanism.
On the day of the assault, Graf told law enforcement that he had consumed one beer. In court, Graf admitted that he had a couple of drinks on the morning of the assault but drank heavily the night before.
Nate Stratton, Graf’s attorney, said he knew that a request to place Graf on probation was “lofty,” but that Graf has a lack of criminal history and sacrificed for his country by serving in the military.
Graf also has an exemplary record with his employer for which he has worked more than 22 years.
Stratton said Graf would “pull it together” for work every day, but he developed a routine of drinking after work, prompting his violent behavior that the victim took the brunt of.
“There’s no excuse for his actions, and I don’t believe he’s asking for excuses for his actions,” Stratton said. “He screwed up, and he knows why he’s here.”
While out on bond, Graf sought treatment for his alcohol addiction in California and also has undergone cognitive processing therapy, something Stratton said was an indicator that Graf had acted on his desire to remain sober and address his anger problems. Graf hasn’t consumed alcohol since the July 2021 incident, the defense attorney said.
“I think Mr. Graf has taken a wholehearted approach with a mindset of, ‘Let’s understand the problem with alcohol and make sure this type of situation never happens again,’ ” Stratton said.
Stratton said the victim wasn’t hoping for Graf to be incarcerated so that Graf could continue to support the couple’s children.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli agreed not to recommend a specific sentence for Graf as part of the plea deal.
Kube told Graf he was happy with his decision to seek treatment, plus his ability to remain sober for the past year. The judge also commended Graf for his military service, telling Graf that everyone in the courtroom likely is rightfully grateful for his decision to serve. But, Kube said, serving in the military “doesn’t give you a pass.”
“With you being a soldier, you’re trained to do harm to other people — the enemy typically — and defend yourself and inflict pain," Kube said. "You know how to do that, probably better than 98% of society. And that's a dangerous thing when you have a mental health condition.
“(Having mental illness) is not an embarrassing thing; all kinds of people have issues. But you have to learn to deal with those issues.”
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Possession of psilocybin, driving under the influence — third offense, driving during revocation, no valid registration
— Christopher D. Mueller, 30, Norfolk, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, prohibited acts under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Jeffrey T. Olsufka Jr., 37, 312 N. 12th St., Apt. 303, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Delivery of cocaine — four counts
— Saulo Casillas, 32, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot A6, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, tinted windows, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Rhona S. Dufek, 55, Rosalie, failed to appear; a warrant was previously issued for her arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of THC, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Shaun E. Jones, 42, Stanton, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, open alcohol container, no operator’s license
— Mark D. Pflueger, 62, Stanton, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
First-degree sexual assault — three counts, child abuse
— Adam E. Reese, 35, Stanton, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, refusal to submit to a chemical test, speeding
— Rigoberto Gonzalez, 29, Norfolk, was sentenced to 19 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and given credit for 91 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, a license revocation of 6 months, $100 and court costs.