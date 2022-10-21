MADISON — Nearly a year after being released from prison for a crime involving terroristic threats, a Norfolk man is headed back there for a similar conviction.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 39-year-old Shaun Jenkins on Thursday to 18 months in prison for terroristic threats stemming from an incident on June 9 in which Jenkins was drunk on cooking wine.
Jenkins was released from prison on Oct. 30, 2021, after serving a 15-month sentence for attempted terroristic threats.
In addition to terroristic threats, Jenkins had also been charged with second-offense third-degree domestic assault as a result of the June incident. On Aug. 18, he pleaded guilty to the threats charge and had the domestic assault charge dismissed by prosecutors.
Norfolk police officers had been dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Koenigstein Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on June 9. A woman had texted her brother asking him to call the police.
When police arrived, the woman met officers outside the apartment and told them that an inebriated Jenkins had been shoving her all night. The victim also said that Jenkins told her something to the effect of, “If you call the police, I will kill you.”
Jenkins had used food stamps to acquire cooking wine as means for alcohol consumption.
As the victim opened the apartment door to allow police inside, Jenkins stood up off a couch, assumed a fighting stance and yelled, "I'm going to (expletive) you up,” according to an affidavit.
Jenkins, who police said refused to listen to commands, was taken to the ground and into custody. He said in court that his threat on the woman’s life was essentially misconstrued banter.
“We joke about beating each other up,” he said. “We do that stuff. It’s a banter we have. It’s my demeanor that made it sound bad.”
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, called the victim to testify at Jenkins’ sentencing.
The victim said she and Jenkins had been in a relationship in the past, but they weren’t dating at the time of the June crime. She said Jenkins was a “pretty good guy” when he was sober, but he has a “really big” problem with alcohol. The victim recommended probation for Jenkins so that he could start receiving treatment.
“He would pretty much do anything for anybody,” she said.
The woman also testified that she and Jenkins did, in fact, occasionally joke about beating each other up. On cross-examination, she said that the threats made by Jenkins didn’t appear to be wisecracking.
Hartner said Jenkins “gets out of control” when he gets drunk. The Norfolk man had realized that he simply can’t drink alcohol, she said.
Jenkins had been sentenced to prison before, Hartner said, but he hadn’t been able to address his alcoholism, leading to essentially the same actions. A long probation term would afford Jenkins the accountability he needs to lead a successful life, she said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, did not recommend a specific sentence as part of the plea agreement.
Kube said nobody was disputing that Jenkins has a problem with alcohol.
“It's one thing to have a serious alcohol or drug issue,” the judge said. “It’s another thing to say, ‘I’m blaming that for my conduct.’ That doesn’t really fly.
“You can't just say, ‘The only reason I said that was because I was drunk or the only reason I did that was because I was intoxicated.’ You have to take responsibility for those actions regardless of your intoxication.”
Jenkins has spent 131 days in jail, so he could be released from prison in mid-March with good behavior. Kube also sentenced him to 18 months of postrelease supervision.
The judge told Jenkins that postrelease supervision alone wouldn’t help him overcome his addiction.
“It has to come from you, it has to start with you,” Kube said. “... If you really want to change your life, you better think about that pretty hard. Treat (postrelease supervision) as a lifeline for you and an opportunity to get your life back in order.”
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Burglary
— Gonzalo Amescua, 47, 903 Sherwood Road, pleaded not guilty.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense, driving without an ignition interlock, child abuse, driving during revocation, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Shannon M. Boyd, 33, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 14, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing a police officer, reckless driving, driving under suspension
— Thomas A. Brizendine, 38, 308 N. Eighth St., pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Justis J. Calkins, 25, 302 Trailridge Road, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine
— John R. Chadek, 57, 1222 Verges Ave., Apt. E3, pleaded guilty. Chadek was accepted into the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
— Richard Franklin, 30, Madison, failed to appear. Kube revoked Franklin’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
— Jennifer Perrin, 40, 2900 Old Highway 8, Lot 5, pleaded not guilty.
Driving without an ignition interlock, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense
— Marc Doupnik, 34, Humphrey, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Kiana N. Garcia, 41, 708 N. First St., pleaded not guilty.
Failure to cease and desist unlicensed midwifery practice
— Judy Jones, 75, Irene, South Dakota, had her arraignment continued pending a plea in abatement that is planned to be filed by her attorney, Stu Dornan.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, third-degree assault — two counts, first-degree criminal trespassing, criminal mischief ($0-$500)
— Curtis D. Potmesil, 38, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Theft by unlawful taking — third offense
— Xacjare J. Rath, 33, 1009 W. Madison Ave., was initially unable to provide a sample for a urinalysis. Kube revoked Rath’s bond pending his ability to provide a sample.
Second-degree forgery, theft by deception
— Robert C. Spohn, 51, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Destiny T. Tumbs, 26, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation for third-degree assault
— Josue Larios-Ramos, 23, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Postrelease supervision violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Daniel McGuane, 34, Norfolk, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Jerica J. Moore, 34, Omaha, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Probation violation for attempted possession of a forged instrument
— Kash R. Wolff, 29, 903 Sherwood Road, admitted to violating his probation.