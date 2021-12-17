MADISON — A Norfolk man who was convicted of five felonies and one misdemeanor earlier this year will spend at least 3 years in prison.
Devin Delgado, 26, was sentenced to 6 years in prison on Thursday by Judge James Kube following convictions stemming from what a prosecutor called a “crime spree” over the past year-plus. Multiple incidents involved domestic altercations, while others involved drug deliveries.
In September, Delgado pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted delivery of marijuana, assault by strangulation, first-degree false imprisonment, first-degree trespassing and attempted first-degree false imprisonment.
The attempted drug delivery charges had been pleaded down from straight deliveries, while a third drug charge was dismissed. Additionally, another trespassing charge and a domestic assault charge were dismissed.
Charges were initially filed against Delgado after he was arrested on suspicion of three controlled marijuana sales within a week of each other in December 2020. In each incident, a confidential informant paid Delgado $200 for undisclosed amounts of marijuana.
Following his arrest in April, Delgado admitted to selling marijuana to a confidential informant on all three occasions, according to a probable cause affidavit. He also told authorities that he was helping a friend by selling him the marijuana.
Delgado posted 10% of a $25,000 bond and remained out on bond until July 13, when he was arrested following a violent incident with a Norfolk woman.
Officers had been dispatched to a Norfolk apartment building during the late hours of July 13 after neighbors reported hearing screams from a tenant nearby.
A woman had answered the door at the apartment and initially told officers that everything “was fine.” Eventually officers were able to convince the woman to step out into a hallway and explain to them what had happened.
The woman told officers that Delgado had pushed her off a bed and into a wall. She said she hit her head on the wall and screamed, which she said likely prompted neighbors to call police.
Delgado, who was inside the apartment when police arrived, was later arrested after speaking with police.
While Delgado was being booked at the police station, an officer continued to speak with the victim. She explained that she had tried to leave the residence about 30 minutes before officers’ arrival, but Delgado wouldn’t let her leave.
The victim then showed law enforcement bruises on her arms that were inflicted when Delgado had grabbed her. She also told officers that she had tried using multiple cellphones to call for help, but Delgado took them and smashed them.
The woman also disclosed that Delgado had gotten on top of her and squeezed her neck, cutting off her air for about 1 second.
Delgado later explained to police that he and the victim had engaged in intercourse and that placing his hands around her neck during intercourse was common. The victim told police that she and Delgado had engaged in intercourse, but that the strangulation took place at least 10 minutes afterward.
In all, officers observed redness on the woman’s neck, an abrasion near one of her eyes and bruising on her arms.
Delgado was later released on a personal recognizance bond, but it didn’t take long for him to have another run-in with the law.
On Sept. 30, the same woman called police to report that Delgado had broken into her apartment, assaulted her and held her against her will. Similarly to the July incident, Delgado also took her phone so that she could not call for help. The woman eventually was able to escape the apartment and call police.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, argued Thursday that Delgado should receive a “significant” prison sentence, given that all of his convictions didn’t simply stem from one incident.
“We’re here today to sentence the defendant on five felonies and one misdemeanor. These range from delivery charges to violence to trespassing,” Kiernan said. “These offenses happened over about a year-long time frame, so it’s closer to a crime spree than a singular event.”
Between the quantity of crimes committed by Delgado and the serious nature of each, Kiernan said, an incarceration term was necessary.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Delgado had struggled with alcohol and marijuana use for most of the past decade. Once Delgado turned 21, Hartner said, he started using meth, which caused several of his run-ins with the law.
Hartner said Thursday that Delgado knew it wasn’t likely he would get probation, but he had hoped to be able to get treatment while in a correctional institution. Hartner asked the judge to give Delgado a shorter prison sentence and a long term of postrelease supervision.
Hartner also said Delgado would look to move out of the Norfolk area to help give him a “fresh start.”
Before he was sentenced, Delgado admitted his problems with drugs and alcohol.
“I want you to know that I'm an addict,” he told Kube. “Meth was a big influence on these charges. Ultimately, I know right from wrong, I know I shouldn't be selling drugs and I know I shouldn't be putting my hands on somebody. My judgment was clouded that day (July 13), but I know I can't go unpunished.”
Delgado said he needs help, guidance, structure and accountability.
“I don’t want to live this life anymore,” he said.
He also apologized to the victim, who was present in court on Thursday.
“I want to apologize to you. I’m sorry for everything I've put you through,” he told her. “You never deserved any of that, at all.”
Kube told Delgado that he has to make the choice to be sober. There is a lot more to life than just “having fun,” the judge said, and Delgado had allowed drugs to take over his life. He cited nearly five pages of criminal history dating back to when Delgado was 16.
But what caused Kube particular uneasiness, he said, was the assaultive incidents.
“What’s most concerning for me is, in addition to the drug use, is that you got to a point on a couple occasions where things got violent,” the judge said. “You start having things like that happen, especially if you're at a point where you don’t remember what happened, that’s dangerous.
“I want you to remember what you did so that you can find a way that it never happens again.”
Delgado’s sentence includes 2 years for the attempted marijuana deliveries; 2 years for strangulation and attempted false imprisonment; and 2 years for first-degree false imprisonment and trespassing. He was given credit for 62 days already served.
Delgado had faced a maximum of 14 years in prison, and since he was sentenced to 6 years in prison, he must serve 3 years less 62 days already served before his mandatory release. Kube also sentenced Delgado to 24 months’ postrelease supervision.
Others were scheduled to be sentenced by Kube on Thursday for the following:
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving under suspension
— Riley D. Thompson, 37, Sumner, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 19 days served, sentence to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, $1,500, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
— Kevin Boettger, 61, 2900 Old Highway 8, motioned to continue his sentencing due to the presentence investigation (PSI) report not being completed. Boettger’s sentencing was continued to Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Third-degree assault of an officer
— Michael E. Heesch, 47, Garretson, South Dakota, failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Erica D. Ober, 20, 608 S. Ninth St., motioned to continue her sentencing to Friday, Dec. 17.
Violation of postrelease supervision for third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse
— Dominique J. Gonzalez, 29, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., failed to appear. The county attorney’s office objected to a continuance but did not immediately request for a warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Daniel J. Hubbs, 39, Omaha, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 192 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.