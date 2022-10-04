STANTON — A man who has a criminal history littered with drug-related convictions was sentenced to prison on Monday.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 31-year-old Christopher Mueller to 2½ years in prison for possession of psilocybin, driving during revocation and no valid registration. Mueller, who is originally from Hastings but had temporarily relocated to Northeast Nebraska, must serve 15 months less credit for 59 days served before he is eligible for release.
Mueller’s sentence came after he was apprehended by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in March.
Late on March 12, a Stanton County deputy was dispatched to the area of Highway 275 and 560th Avenue for a report of a reckless driver. The deputy arrived in the area and noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder.
Mueller, according to an affidavit, told the deputy that he was pulled over because his vehicle was overheating. Notified by the deputy that he was called in for driving recklessly, Mueller said he had been trying to observe his gauge clusters.
Mueller, whose driver’s license was revoked, was nonreactive to light, sweating heavily and had slurred speech, according to the deputy. The deputy subsequently asked Mueller to perform field sobriety maneuvers, which indicated six clues of impairment.
A breath test showed no sign of alcohol, but Mueller was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and driving during revocation. A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up a baggie with a gram of psilocybin mushroom inside.
On Aug. 1, Mueller pleaded guilty to two felonies and one misdemeanor. He had a DUI charge dismissed by the Stanton County Attorney’s Office in exchange for his pleas.
At Mueller’s sentencing, Kube asked Mueller about his lengthy criminal history, which includes multiple convictions for possession of a controlled substance and four convictions for indecent exposure.
“That’s something that’s happened when I'm high on drugs, your honor,” Mueller said of his indecent exposure convictions. “It’s not something that's ever happened when I'm not high.”
Mueller’s attorney, Brad Ewalt, said while Mueller has a “significant” substance abuse history, he hadn’t previously received many opportunities at probation.
“I am asking the court to consider placing him on probation because he hasn't really had the opportunity,” Ewalt said. “He does need the structure, someone standing over his shoulder to help him do these things (to achieve sobriety).”
Ewalt said Mueller had been sober at points during his case’s pendency. And when Mueller is clean, his attorney said, he is a generally cooperative, amenable and friendly person.
“I would like to see him get an opportunity to get help and stay on that path,” Ewalt said.
Mueller told Kube that he had successfully completed probation before and also graduated from a drug court program in Adams County. Additionally, he said, the probation officer who completed his pre-sentence investigation told Mueller that he is someone who has the potential to do well on probation because “(the probation officer) has seen me do good in the past.”
Mueller requested to have a term of postrelease supervision if the judge decided that jail or prison was necessary.
Kube acknowledged that addiction is “terrible” to deal with, but, considering the facts of the case and the history Mueller has had with abusing controlled substances, the judge said Mueller was not a qualified candidate for probation.
Mueller’s sentence includes 2 years for possession of psilocybin, 6 months for driving during revocation after the first completion of the first sentence and 60 days for no valid registration, to be served at the same time as the six-month sentence.
Mueller’s Stanton County arrest came less than five months after he was arrested in Madison County on back-to-back days last October. He was apprehended on Oct. 28, 2021, after he inhaled from an air duster can, drove and crashed his vehicle into a tree on North 13th Street in Norfolk. He posted bond shortly thereafter and was arrested the next day after he was located in his vehicle huffing from another air duster can.
Mueller had served short jail sentences for inhaling intoxicating substances and driving under the influence of drugs.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Driving under the influence — third offense
— Mark D. Pflueger, 62, Stanton, 1 year in jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 15 years, $1,000, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Dylan C. Bolte, 29, Stanton, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear
— Keriann K. Denney, 21, 207 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 1, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999) — three counts
— Seth A. Gatewood, 29, Decatur, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Zachary H. Price, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Delivery of marijuana — three counts
— Richard C. Brachle, 25, Randolph, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, speeding, child restraint occupant protection violation
— Kelsey L. Gray, 29, Omaha, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence — third offense, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest
— Jeffrey T. Olsufka Jr., 38, 312 N. 12th St., Apt. 303, pleaded guilty to each charge.