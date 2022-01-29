MADISON — A man who was convicted of a fourth DUI was sentenced to prison on Friday and given a hefty fine in district court.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 35-year-old Jared Wagner of Columbus to 2 years in prison for a conviction of fourth-offense DUI and driving without an ignition interlock.
Wagner was arrested on July 9, 2021, following a late-night traffic stop near 13th Street and Phillip Avenue. Police said he was uncooperative while submitting to a chemical breath test, repeatedly blowing around the apparatus instead of into it. The test, which was declared deficient, showed a blood alcohol content of .127.
He was initially charged with driving without an ignition interlock and fifth-offense aggravated DUI. The DUI charge was pleaded down to a fourth-offense DUI on Nov. 5.
Wagner appeared for his sentencing on Friday alongside Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, argued that an incarceration sentence would be necessary for Wagner, who had spent the previous 6-plus months in jail.
“Something that’s particularly concerning is that (Wagner) states in the (presentence investigation report) that he’s not a criminal. I would have to disagree,” Kiernan said. “When he wants to go out and drink, that’s up to him; he can drink as much as he wants. But when he drinks and gets behind the wheel, that’s a criminal act and makes him a criminal.”
Kiernan explained that Wagner’s most recent DUI conviction was technically his fifth conviction, but because of statutes of limitation, he could be convicted only of a fourth.
“A DUI-fourth is bad enough, but if you look at the criminal history, there is a DUI-fifth that happened a couple months outside the 15-year statutory period,” Kiernan said. “That behavioral trend has continued over a 15-plus period.”
Hartner argued that her client had been reminiscing with a group of people over the death of a friend on the night of his arrest. Drinking, albeit the wrong choice, was Wagner’s way of coping with the loss, she said.
The public defender requested for Johnson to sentence Wagner to county jail, perhaps a sentence of time already served (204 days). Wagner had shown remorse since his July arrest, Hartner said, and was understanding of the problem he has with alcohol.
Wagner, who has six children, told Johnson that the sooner he could be discharged from incarceration, the sooner he would be able to seek treatment. His latest DUI stemmed from a relapse, he said.
“I can’t do this to my family and myself anymore,” Wagner said. “I can’t afford this, and I don’t want to be in this position ever again. … My kids are going through (expletive) right now because of me.
“I’m sorry I am here before you today.”
Johnson determined that Wagner was fully aware of the risk that he presented when he decided to drink and drive. The judge cited Wagner’s decision to drive another person’s vehicle after drinking that night instead of using his own vehicle, which had an ignition interlock device installed.
“Ignition interlock is a safety device for the public that wouldn’t have allowed you to start your car and drive,” the judge told Wagner. “Instead, you used a different vehicle that doesn't have such a device. It was contemplated that you were going to drink that night, and it was contemplated that you were going to drive that night.”
Wagner expressed commitment in court to receiving treatment to address his alcohol issues, but Johnson said Wagner’s past DUIs showed an indication that he was unlikely to change his behaviors and would be a high risk to reoffend.
Also noticed by Johnson was that Wagner provided a personal email address in the PSI report that included “Beam” and “Crown” in the address, in reference to Jim Beam and Crown Royal whiskeys.
Furthermore, Johnson told Wagner that he should have thought about how his actions would affect his family before he decided to drive drunk.
“The court feels bad for the dependents of people who come to court, but you weren’t thinking of your dependents the night you were doing this,” Johnson said. “Instead of being home caring for the dependents you say you care about, you were out doing this.”
Wagner was given credit for 204 days served and must spend 1 year less 204 days in prison before he becomes eligible for mandatory release. He also was ordered to serve an 18-month term of postrelease supervision and pay a $2,000 fine, in addition to having his license revoked for 15 years.
Others appeared (or did not appear) before Johnson on Friday for the following:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 42, Madison, 364 days in the Madison County Jail, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Attempted terroristic threats, second-degree false imprisonment, domestic assault causing bodily injury
— Abraham F. Montalvo Jr., 50, 1312 S. Third St., 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 2 days served unless waived, costs.
Issuing bad checks ($1,500 or more)
— Anthony Smith, 37, Lincoln, failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Third-degree assault, attempted terroristic threats
— Jairo Ortega, 20, Norfolk, 24 months’ probation, 40 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 28 days served, 90 additional days to be served before probation ends, costs.
Probation violation for issuing bad checks ($1,500-$5,000)
— Richard J. Winters Jr., 40, 804 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 114, 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 169 days served, costs. He was eligible for immediate release.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999)
— Marissa Martinez, 24, York County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Troy D. Chaney, 40, Madison County Jail, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 98 days served, costs.
Criminal impersonation, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Pedro Matias-Tziquin, 32, Norfolk, $500, 97 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 69 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Attempted sex offender registration violation
— Joshua Martinez, 38, 201 S. Birch St., 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 45 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Joe L. Nash Jr., 26, Wayne, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 29 days served, costs.