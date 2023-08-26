MADISON — An Omaha man who cashed fake gaming tickets to make money at four Norfolk businesses was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Jason Mahoney, 35, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 1 year in prison for one count of second-degree forgery. Johnson ordered for Mahoney’s sentence to run consecutively to a prison term he is serving out of Douglas County for theft.
On April 10, 2022, a Norfolk police officer responded to a report of possible forgery involving multiple suspects cashing in fake “games of skill” tickets at four local businesses that have skills machines.
The suspects would bring the game receipts to employees, and the employees would provide the winning amount that was listed on the tickets. It was not until the game records were examined at the end of the day or the next day that employees discovered that the tickets were fraudulent.
Police determined that the four suspects defrauded The O Lounge of $4,607; Mel’s Package & Lounge of $2,727; Kings Lanes of $2,154; and 5th Street Tavern of $1,748 between April 8 and April 10, 2022.
A judge signed a warrant for Mahoney’s arrest in May 2022. He wasn’t arrested until December.
Mahoney had faced up to 20 years in prison before pleading guilty to a reduced charge on Aug. 4, lowering his maximum possible punishment to 2 years in prison.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Mahoney’s criminal history is replete with theft and that he picked up charges in the Kearney area around the same time that his crimes in Norfolk were committed.
Kiernan recommended a 364-day jail sentence for Mahoney.
Brad Ewalt, Mahoney’s attorney, said Mahoney was cleared of wrongdoing in Buffalo County and that charges were not brought forth.
Mahoney’s co-defendant, Thomas Binder, was sentenced in November to 364 days in jail. Ewalt asked Johnson to give Mahoney the same sentence.
The defense attorney requested for Johnson to run Mahoney’s Madison County sentence at the same time as his 3- to 4-year Douglas County sentence he began serving in April, which Ewalt said would allow Mahoney to enroll in work release from prison and begin paying restitution.
Johnson said that probation would not be appropriate, as substantial and compelling reasons were demonstrated as to why he couldn’t be supervised effectively in the community.
“The nature of the offense seems to be a criminal enterprise, and so it would not be appropriate to (put Mahoney on probation),” the judge said.
Mahoney, as part of his sentence, was ordered to split $4,607 in restitution with Binder.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of alprazolam, obstructing a police officer
— Jesse R. Batt, 23, 917 S. Chestnut St., Apt. 9, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of cocaine, driving under suspension, attempted failure to appear
— Michael Bouckaert, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and driving under suspension. He pleaded guilty to attempted failure to appear and was sentenced to 120 days in the Madison County Jail. He was credited with 54 days served.
Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, driving during revocation, driving under the influence
— Brian L. Coffman, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Terroristic threats, assault on an officer with bodily fluid — two counts, obstructing government operations — two counts
— Tyson L. Tilden, 34, Madison County Jail, was ruled competent to stand trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under the influence, reckless driving
— Ronald A. Pitts, 67, Madison County Jail, had his combined bail in two cases set at $40,000.
Terroristic threats, intimidation by phone
— Kegan J. McAllister, 18, Pierce, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Being an accessory to a felony
— Cassie R. Prather, 40, 213 N. 10th St., tested positive for methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Prather’s bail and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
First-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault
— Ricardo Valenzuela, 31, Madison, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Second-degree criminal trespass, attempted third-degree assault on an officer, failure to appear
— Tyler O. Robertson, 29, Madison County Jail, pleaded no contest to attempted assault and guilty to criminal trespass and failure to appear.