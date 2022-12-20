MADISON — A man with a deluge of assault convictions will spend at least the next 16½ months incarcerated for ambushing a Norfolk Regional Center security specialist in August.
Judson Dupree, 37, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Monday to the maximum three years in prison for third-degree assault on an employee of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Dupree pleaded guilty to the Class 3A felony on Monday and waived a pre-sentence investigation.
On Aug. 13, Dupree and another patient at the regional center, Percy Weaver, 37, were involved in an altercation. Several staff members were able to separate Dupree and Weaver, according to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol.
An employee who had intervened in the altercation was with Dupree and attempting to restrain him. Dupree responded by flipping the staff member over his shoulder and striking the victim several times with a closed fist in the face and chest. Dupree also bit the employee in the arm.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Dupree also aggressively grabbed the man’s genitals.
Kiernan detailed Dupree’s criminal history, which includes a sentence of six to 10 years in prison in 2010 for second-degree assault; a 30-month prison sentence for third-degree assault on an officer in 2016; assault by a confined person in 2017; additional assaults in 2019 and 2020 and multiple assault convictions in both 2021 and 2022.
The deputy county attorney asked Kube to hand down the maximum punishment, describing Dupree as an “assaultive and aggressive” person.
“He was almost vicious in his assault on this security specialist here, causing pain and having this person go to the hospital,” Kiernan said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said there are several patients at the regional center who find themselves in situations similar to Dupree’s, largely because they are not progressing in programming, causing them to lash out.
Dupree regretted what had happened, Hartner said, and knows that the more times he comes before the court, the longer it will take him to move through the program.
Hartner asked Kube to sentence Dupree to 18 months in prison and 9 months of postrelease supervision, the minimum postrelease supervision term defendants have to serve if they’re convicted of a Class 3A felony.
Dupree told Kube he felt at the time as though he was being attacked by the regional center employee, although looking back, Dupree said he realized the staffer was only trying to defuse the situation.
Asked by Kube if he had an anger issue, Dupree said he has problems with anger and impulse.
Dupree said he was sorry for what he’d done, that he knows he’s a violent person and has to “get it under control.”
“I’ve got to get my head out of my butt and get (the program) over with,” he said.
Kube said he feels sorry for regional center employees who have to work in an environment like the Norfolk Regional Center.
“They put themselves in kind of a precarious situation, dealing with folks like yourself who have a violent history,” Kube told Dupree. “Then a fight or something like that breaks out, they have to break it up and protect people, and they’re oftentimes the ones who get hurt.
“He’s just trying to do his job.”
Dupree was given credit for 45 days already served in jail. He’ll have to serve 18 months of his sentence less credit for time already served before his release from prison. Kube also sentenced Dupree to nine months of postrelease supervision.
Dupree was one of several defendants who had been scheduled to appear in court on Thursday but had their hearings moved up to Monday with inclement weather and extreme cold forecast on Thursday.
Others appeared on Monday for the following:
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine
— Bronwynn C. Birch, 23, 111 N. 10th St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace
— Tyler L. Brandt, 25, 1500 S. Fourth St., pleaded guilty to each charge.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing a police officer, reckless driving, stalking, criminal mischief ($0-$500), driving under suspension
— Thomas A. Brizendine, 38, Omaha, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, on the stalking charge.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Bradley R. Bussey, 59, 312 N. Ninth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Attempted third-degree assault on an officer, third-degree assault
— Bryan L. Corley, 46, 111 N. Ninth St., pleaded guilty to both charges.
Driving without an ignition interlock device, driving under the influence — second offense
— Marc Doupnik, 34, Humphrey, pleaded guilty to both charges.
First-degree forgery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — second offense
— Adam L. Fuerhoff, 35, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Eric J. Jones, 37, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
— Colby R. Anderson, 29, 808 W. Park Ave., admitted to violating his probation.
— Michael J. Fowler, 31, Madison County Jail, had his arraignment continued.
Possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence — second offense
— Paul S. Kerley, 52, Norfolk, pleaded guilty to each charge.
First-degree assault
— Terron M. Nelson, 21, 913 S. Third St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Attempted delivery of hydrocodone
— Joyce Richardson, 74, 223 W. Monroe Ave., pleaded guilty.
Second-degree assault
— Marlin A. Smith Jr., 21, 904 Syracuse Ave., Apt. H, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Second-degree forgery, attempted theft by deception
— Robert C. Spohn, 52, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Destiny T. Tumbs, 26, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Identity fraud
— Francisca Martin Sebastian, 34, Madison, pleaded guilty.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Daniel J. Hubbs, 40, Norfolk, tested positive for buprenorphine. Kube ordered Hubbs to be held in jail until he tests negative.