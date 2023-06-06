MADISON — A Norfolk man who violated a protection order that had been sought against him by his former probation officer was sentenced to jail on Monday.
Zachariah Andrews, 28, was sentenced by County Judge Michael Long to the maximum 6 months in jail for violating the order. Andrews had spent 26 days in jail, so he will be eligible for release after serving about another 2½ more months.
The order was granted in September after Andrews failed to abide by instructions to cease contact with the probation officer, who had found a series of text messages sent by Andrews to a friend about his sexual attraction to the officer, as well as his desire to have her terminated from her job.
Andrews had been placed on probation in Madison County District Court for felony shoplifting.
On Aug. 29, the probation officer was searching Andrews’ phone as part of her supervision of him. In a text message to a friend, Andrews said, “Just texted my (probation officer). I’m trying to (expletive) her.”
Andrews was subsequently changed to a different probation officer and told not to have contact with his original officer.
But in September, Andrews messaged the victim again, revealing that he has feelings for her and that “life’s starting to get pretty bland without you in it.” In the lengthy message, Andrews also told the woman, “Maybe some day we could be friends and I'm sorry for what I said I hope you can forgive me p.s getting you to chase me was the best mistake I ever made I said my peace now I can move on.”
Nearly 8 months later, on May 10, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was notified of Facebook posts made by Andrews that were believed to pertain to the victim. Further, the victim received a text from Andrews on the same day.
Andrews texted the victim that he had gotten her flowers and that he had lost his job the day before because of her. He added that he had dreamt about her and that he had heard in his dreams to “investigate true love.”
Moreover, Andrews expressed a fear of going to prison and called the probation officer “babe,” adding that everyone was after him.
That afternoon, Norfolk police had contact with Andrews and found a bouquet of flowers inside his vehicle. Andrews was placed under arrest based upon his Facebook posts, the text message he sent and the flowers that he appeared to be planning to give to the probation officer.
Andrews later agreed to speak to the sheriff’s office investigator at the county jail. According to an affidavit, Andrews admitted to going to Walmart and purchasing flowers for the victim and to sending her a long text message.
Andrews said he became scared after sending the text message because he knew he violated the protection order, so he drove to Yankton before returning to Norfolk and driving past the probation office with the intention of throwing the flowers in the parking lot.
On May 23, Andrews pleaded guilty as charged. Joe Hurd, deputy Madison County attorney, did not make a sentencing recommendation as part of the plea agreement.
Megan Hoins, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Long to consider a sentence of time served — 26 days. With regard to May 10, Andrews sent only one message to the victim, Hoins said. As for the flowers, they were never delivered to the victim nor were they intended to be delivered, Hoins added.
Andrews’ criminal history includes convictions for attempted enticement by electronic device, theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and marijuana infractions. And while Andrews does have a criminal history, Hoins said, he hadn’t previously been convicted of a protection order violation and had assured her that he will not contact the victim again.
“He understands that those are words and he's going to have to prove that by action to (the victim) and to the other probation officers,” Hoins said.
Andrews said that he was sorry to the court and to law enforcement officers, that he let his emotions get the best of him and that he “didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”
Sending the text message to the victim in May wasn’t intentional, Andrews told the judge. Instead, he said he relapsed into meth use and “went crazy.”
“I sent that text message and I shouldn’t have,” he said.
Long, referencing a letter written by the victim, said that Andrews’ actions have caused the probation officer great distress. Further, he said, Andrews was not provoked nor did he contemplate whether he would threaten or cause serious harm.
The judge told Andrews that he believes “this is going to happen again.”
“I will tell you this,” Long said, “if you don't get a handle on the substance use and this emotional attachment you have to (the victim), something bad's going to happen, whether it's going to be you or her. I suspect when I read this letter that something bad is going to happen to you. I think somebody’s going to put a hole in you big enough to drive a truck through you.
“The people in this country have had enough of criminals — I should say criminal behavior. I don't think you're necessarily a hardened criminal, but I think people have had enough of that and I'm telling you, when I read that letter, I think she's had enough.”
Long added that if Andrews does not get a handle on his infatuation with the victim and his mental health, then he’s bound to return to a courtroom or may end up in a body bag because someone could decide to use deadly force against him as an act of self-defense.
“You’ve got a lot of living left to do, you're in your 20s,” the judge said. “This is ridiculous. … You better stay out of these courts. This is unacceptable. This is beyond unacceptable.
“This is not the end of the world. You better start taking this seriously and stay out of La La Land.”
Andrews’ hearing followed a motion by Hoins to continue his sentencing to Thursday because County Judge Donna Taylor had presided over Andrews’ plea hearing, and Andrews had believed that Taylor would be the judge to sentence him.
Long overruled the motion, citing a lack of good cause to move the hearing.