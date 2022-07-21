MADISON — A Norfolk man was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen.
After DeShawn Gleaton Jr. was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after a swift three hours of deliberation in May, Christiansen’s family said justice couldn’t be fully achieved because a conviction would never bring their beloved daughter, sister and mother back.
But the family said they had worked hard since the July 24, 2020, murder to make sure Gleaton was held accountable for his actions.
And on Thursday — nearly two years to the date since Christiansen was murdered — her loved ones got to witness a judge sentence Gleaton to a life term in prison — a sentence that allows the Christiansen family to start healing.
A first-degree murder conviction in Nebraska mandates a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, has said that he chose not to pursue the death penalty because certain aggravators the state would have to prove “didn’t line up.”
District Judge James Kube also sentenced Gleaton, 30, to 25 to 30 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 40 to 50 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony and 1 to 2 years for tampering with a witness. Gleaton's total sentence includes the life term plus 66 to 82 years.
Gleaton, then 28, drove to Norfolk from Sioux City on the night of July 23, 2020, calling Christiansen and attempting to locate her despite having a court order not to contact her.
Between 6:30 and 6:45 a.m. on July 24, Gleaton hopped a fence at 1105 Blaine St., entered Christiansen’s home, shot her with a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, drove back toward Sioux City, dumped his vehicle in Jackson and gave the gun and his phone to a pair of friends.
The bullet entered Christiansen’s right side, traveled through her right lung and heart, exited her left side and wound up in her left arm. Christiansen, 29, died in surgery on the morning of the shooting.
While en route to Sioux City, Gleaton recorded and posted a Snapchat video in his vehicle in which he can be heard saying, “Yeah, I shot the (expletive).” Gleaton also could be seen in the video brandishing what is believed to have been the gun used in the murder.
“He’s not very bright, but that’s not a defense or a mitigating factor,” Smith said at Thursday’s sentencing.
Sioux City police learned of Gleaton’s whereabouts and swarmed Morning Hills Apartments on the morning of July 25, where Gleaton was located, by himself, at a friend’s second-floor apartment. Once police announced their presence, Gleaton had expressed a fear that law enforcement was going to kill him, but he surrendered shortly thereafter.
In an interview with former Norfolk police detective Louis Siefker at the Woodbury County Jail, Gleaton said at least eight times that Christiansen was going to testify against him in a domestic-assault case that would ultimately land him in jail. Gleaton had assaulted Christiansen at her residence just weeks before he shot her, and part of his bond conditions was to have no direct or indirect contact with Christiansen.
Gleaton admitted to Siefker that he climbed a fence surrounding Christiansen’s yard on the morning of July 24. Gleaton also conceded that he had bombarded Christiansen with phone calls in the hours leading up to the shooting.
Further, Gleaton conceded that he fired the gun from inside Christiansen’s residence but said he wasn’t trying to shoot Christiansen and that the bullet ricocheted off something else in the house.
A friend of Gleaton’s testified during his trial that she viewed a video Gleaton had sent through the app shortly after the shooting, with Gleaton saying, “I’m sorry, but it had to be done. They finna kill me.”
When asked by the judge on Thursday about his prior criminal history, which includes several assault convictions and multiple instances of domestic assault, Gleaton said that just because accusations are made against someone, it doesn’t mean they actually committed a crime.
Gleaton said past assault convictions are the fault of his lack of familiarity with the law and not knowing what consequences he would face if he agreed to plea deals.
“I would see a plea and then I saw the end of the tunnel, so I would just go with it,” Gleaton said. “I have pled to things I did not do.”
Smith called Christiansen’s parents, Mike and Janet Christiansen, to testify.
Janet Christiansen, who at one point during her testimony on the witness stand held up a photo of her daughter, addressed Gleaton.
“I wanted to say you have destroyed our lives. And you know it,” she said. “You knew the minute you took her life that this was going to destroy everybody’s lives.”
Hailey Christiansen had expressed concern for her safety in the weeks and months leading up to her death, and both parents said they communicated to their daughter that she could come live with them. But Hailey didn’t want to burden her son with a move, and she felt like she could handle whatever came her way, Janet Christiansen said.
Perhaps the most difficult part about the murder, she said, is that Hailey Christiansen’s son, who was 5 years old at the time of the shooting, has been greatly affected.
“He has questions, he wants to know why this happened to his mommy,” a teary-eyed Janet Christiansen said. “He specifically asked, ‘Why was it my mom?’ … Unless you were (at Hailey’s burial), you couldn't imagine watching this 5-year-old boy help his uncle set her into the ground and cover her up with dirt and pat it down.
“(The boy) has to talk to a headstone and sit down and cry because he misses mom and doesn’t understand how she could be taken away from him and the rest of us. I don’t have these answers.”
Mike Christiansen said nobody should have been in the courtroom on Thursday, but they were because of Gleaton’s “selfish” actions.
“He committed a crime (weeks before the murder) and didn’t want to go to court or jail for that,” he said. “He took the easy way out to make life easier for himself so he wouldn’t go to jail. That backfired on him.”
Smith told Kube that Gleaton’s history includes “a proclivity for violence against females and people who can’t fight back.”
“The family is terribly, terribly impacted,” the county attorney said. “There’s a mother who can’t figure out why her daughter died before she did, and a father that can’t forgive himself for protecting her the way a father thinks he should.”
Smith said Gleaton has shown no remorse, and, instead, has expressed disdain for Hailey Christiansen, her family and the police.
“There’s evidence that on each and every count, the defendant should be sentenced very heavily, each count consecutive to the other count,” he said.
Todd Lancaster, Gleaton’s lead attorney, said there wasn’t much he could argue regarding the length of Gleaton’s sentence since a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. But Lancaster argued that Gleaton had expressed remorse, pointing to evidence at trial that suggested Gleaton was in tears when he learned that Christiansen had died.
The entire case was a “sad situation for everybody involved,” Lancaster said.
Gleaton himself spoke for about 10 minutes prior to being sentenced, telling Kube that he is not a violent person and that police should have done a better job investigating the case.
“I’m not a bad person at all. I’m not a violent person at all,” he said. “I have a couple convictions of domestic violence, but that doesn’t mean I’m a violent person.”
Moreover, Gleaton said he has gone to sleep and woken up every day in his jail cell with Christiansen’s death on his mind.
“I’m remorseful. I'm hurt,” he said. “This wasn’t somebody I hated. Isn’t somebody I was out to get. She was somebody I was in love with.
“Just because I’m not crying and got no tears doesn't mean I'm not remorseful. … (The tears) happened in the beginning.”
Gleaton also took issue with the police’s handling of the case, saying he was convicted purely by word of mouth. Additionally, Gleaton explained that the Snapchat video he recorded after the shooting should not be seen as him bragging or happy. Instead, he said, he was scared.
“I apologize that someone’s gone, that we’re sitting here, that I’m in these cuffs and in this jumpsuit,” Gleaton said. “I take full responsibility because I’m in this position.”
Kube told Gleaton that the most important words said throughout Gleaton’s case were the words that came out of Gleaton’s mouth.
The judge said he didn’t believe that Gleaton loved Christiansen.
“I think if you had those feelings for her and if they were true feelings, we wouldn't be here today,” Kube said. “I don't think you cared much about Hailey based on what happened.
“I do think you feel bad. But I can't help but think you feel bad because of the situation you’re in, not the situation you caused.”
After Gleaton’s trial, Lancaster said there would likely be an appeal filed on Gleaton’s behalf. In Nebraska, a notice of appeal must be filed within 30 days of a defendant’s sentencing date.