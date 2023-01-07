MADISON — A man already in prison for multiple assaults at the Norfolk Regional Center pleaded guilty to felony assault on Friday and was sentenced to prison.
Silas Grey, 26, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to two years in prison for attempted third-degree assault on a health care professional. Johnson ordered that Grey’s sentence run concurrent to a four-year sentence he is already serving at the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Grey, who appeared Friday over video from prison, had a Class 3A felony reduced to a Class 4 felony. He waived preparation of a pre-sentence investigation report.
Friday’s sentencing stems from a March 10, 2022, incident in which Grey, who was a patient at the regional center, came to blows with another patient. A group of staff members, including a nurse, broke up the fight, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
The nurse tried to pull Grey away, Kiernan said, when Grey “lashed out” and kicked the nurse in the leg, causing a 7½-inch-by-1½-inch abrasion in her shin area. The nurse also sustained bruising on her leg, Kiernan said.
Prosecutors recommended a two-year prison sentence for Grey, the maximum penalty for a Class 4 felony, but agreed to not suggest whether that two-year term should be concurrent or consecutive to the sentence Grey is already serving.
Brad Ewalt, Grey’s attorney, asked Johnson to sentence Grey to a concurrent term so the 26-year-old could return to the regional center and resume programming. Grey, who was sentenced on March 17 for a separate assault, is up for release in March 2024.
Ewalt said Grey lashed out when people tried breaking up the fight and didn’t know who he was kicking.
“When he got into that fight, he was a bit out of control and didn’t understand what he was doing,” the defense attorney said.
Grey also admitted that he lashed out, telling Johnson that he didn’t know who was restraining him. Grey asked the judge to take into consideration that he hadn’t had any verbal or physical lashouts since being in prison.
Grey’s latest regional center assault happened about a week before he was sentenced to prison last March.
His previous sentence stems from a July 6, 2021, incident that resulted from him attacking multiple staffers after not being given the snack he had requested. Grey was waiting for an employee to bring him a snack. The staffer did not give Grey the food he wanted, so Grey asked for a different one.
The employee then told Grey that he would not be getting a different snack, so Grey responded by headbutting the employee. A second employee tried to intervene, but Grey grabbed that employee, knocked her to the ground, scratched and kicked her.
Grey has numerous other assault convictions.
Others appeared (or did not appear) before Johnson on the following charges:
Driving under the influence — third offense, driving during revocation
— Luis A. Alarcon, 43, Madison, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Child abuse
— Heather Bilstein, 27, 1005 Ann Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Jeffrey Furst, 48, 2210 Sunset Ave., had his trial scheduled to commence on Monday, Feb. 13.
Attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault
— Wayne Hackel, 36, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, assault by strangulation
— Joseph Hoffart, 36, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of oxycodone
— Alexandra Jacobsen, 24, 2501 W. Madison Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Matthew Jung, 39, Chapman, tested positive for THC. Johnson revoked Jung’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving during revocation
— Jesse Knust, 31, Newman Grove, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
— Herman Koehler, 48, 1328 Koenigstein Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine
— Garett Ladwig, 20, 902 S. First St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Jeanna Leroy, 54, Omaha, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Leroy’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts, failure to appear
— Megan Mahlin, 38, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Theon Merchant, 31, 301 E. Braasch Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Rashid Perry, 23, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon
— Steven Plessel, 53, 607 Emerald Drive, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest
— Efrain Sebastian, 31, Grand Island, pleaded no contest to both charges.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Roberta Wheeler, 54, 916 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 25, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Raquel Wright, 36, 111 N. Ninth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Violation of a domestic abuse protection order — second offense, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, child abuse
— Abraham Zarate, 40, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident
— Manuel Larios-Ramos, 34, 201 N. Cottonwood St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 28, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation on the conviction of theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999)
— Danny Harmon, 18, Omaha, admitted to violating his probation. Harmon had his 24-month probation term extended three months.