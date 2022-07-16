COLUMBUS — A Platte Center man who pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child and tampering with a witness last September is awaiting a hearing before a judge on his motion to withdraw his pleas.
Dale Allen, 37, was found guilty of the two Class 2 felonies on Sept. 30, 2021, after he entered the no-contest pleas as part of a plea bargain that involved the dismissal of an additional felony charge by the Platte County Attorney’s Office. Allen faces up to 100 years in prison and had previously faced 20 years to life behind bars.
But on Nov. 1, a little more than a month after Allen pleaded no contest, a motion to withdraw his pleas was filed on Allen’s behalf by his attorneys, Doug Stratton and Joel Carlson of Norfolk. The plea withdrawal request was made by Allen based on his allegation that his pleas were not voluntarily made, “among other reasons.”
That same day, Stratton and Carlson motioned to remove themselves as Allen’s attorneys, citing their belief that Allen would elicit evidence that would make them witnesses in Allen’s motion to withdraw his pleas. This would create a conflict of interest in which the attorneys would serve responsibilities as witnesses and as Allen’s attorneys, according to the motion.
Twice in July 2021, Allen requested to terminate Stratton and Carlson as his attorneys but later retracted his petitions. Allen then requested again in September that now retired District Judge Robert Steinke appoint him different counsel. Allen had requested a hearing before the judge without any attorneys present. He alleged he was intimidated, threatened, harassed and bullied by the attorneys involved in his case.
“Doug (Stratton) and Joel (Carlson) have both promised me (and) threatened me to this plea deal I didn’t want,” Allen wrote as part of an inmate request form on Sept. 30.
On Nov. 16 — three days before Allen was supposed to be sentenced — Steinke granted Stratton’s and Carlson’s request to withdraw as Allen’s attorneys. Steinke appointed John Kohl of Omaha to represent Allen and delayed Allen’s sentencing until Kohl had enough time to review Allen’s case and adduce evidence that supports Allen’s desire to vacate his no-contest plea.
An evidentiary hearing on Allen’s motion to withdraw his pleas had been scheduled for Friday, but it was continued until August and will be presided over by District Judge James Stecker of Seward.
THE SEXUAL-ASSAULT charge against Allen was filed in February 2021 after a 7-year-old girl told an employee at her school that Allen and her had a secret, and that Allen told the girl he would go to jail if the girl ever disclosed their secret. The girl told the school employee that Allen does things to her that “a boyfriend and girlfriend would do.”
During a subsequent forensic interview at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center in Norfolk, the girl told a specialist about things that Allen would do to her consistent with performing vaginal penetration and oral sex.
The girl described such actions having occurred on multiple occasions over a timeframe of a year-plus at residences in both Platte Center and Columbus.
A warrant for Allen’s arrest was issued on Jan. 11, 2021. Allen was taken into custody that same day and had his bond set at $500,000.
THE TAMPERING CHARGE stems from phone calls Allen made from the Platte County Detention Facility in Columbus to the mother of the victim.
An investigator with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office had been monitoring electronic communication between Allen and the victim’s mother since Allen was lodged at the jail.
Between Jan. 15 and March 7, 2021, Allen made numerous phone calls to the victim’s mother — most of which involved requests from Allen for the victim to retract her statements and tell everyone that she lied about what had happened.
In a phone conversation on Jan. 28, 2021, Allen told the victim’s mother that the woman needed to talk to the victim and tell her, “Don’t talk to nobody.” Allen also instructed the mother to tell the victim that it was another man who sexually assaulted her, not Allen.
The woman apparently told Allen that their phone call was being recorded and what Allen was saying could be used against him, but Allen told the woman he didn’t care. After the woman told Allen a second time that law enforcement and prosecutors could use Allen’s requests against him, he replied, “They can try.”
During several conversations over the next month and a half, Allen continued pleading with the victim’s mother to tell the victim to explain to authorities and children’s advocate specialists that she lied and that Allen was in jail because of the girl’s lies.
Through the course of the conversations, an investigator said the victim’s mother never said that she was unwilling to follow through with Allen’s requests, prompting the tampering charge.
Allen had his bond lowered to $300,000 by Steinke in April 2021, but the judge denied multiple requests by Allen to lower his bond again.
Allen remains housed at the Platte County Detention Facility and is scheduled to appear in court next on Wednesday, Aug. 24.