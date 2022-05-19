MADISON — A judge has ruled 53-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon not responsible in the Aug. 25, 2017, stabbing death of 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez by reason of insanity.
In an order filed May 11, District Judge Mark Johnson ruled that Castaneda-Morejon did not know the difference between right and wrong of his actions at the time of Velazquez-Gomez’s death.
RODOLFO CASTANEDA MOREJON, 48, charged of first-degree murder in the death of Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez, 39, of Norfolk.
Johnson based his ruling on Castaneda-Morejon’s behavior on the day of the homicide, his behaviors and statements on days before the killing of Velazquez-Gomez, statements he provided to officials, and the professional opinions of expert witnesses.
Johnson also found that probable cause exists that Castaneda-Morejon is dangerous to himself and others because of mental illness and that his dangerousness would continue into the foreseeable future based on his acts of unlawful killing and continued mental illness.
Castaneda-Morejon has been housed at the Lincoln Regional Center since September 2018 after he was deemed insane and not capable of standing trial. Johnson ordered Castaneda-Morejon to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center or another secure facility unless otherwise ordered by the court.
Castaneda-Morejon had been charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after he killed Velazquez-Gomez on the hunch that Velazquez-Gomez was having a relationship with Castaneda-Morejon’s girlfriend at the time.
A short bench trial with testimony from three witnesses — two Norfolk police detectives and a woman who lived near the location of the homicide — was held on Nov. 1, 2021.
Evidence revealed that Velazquez-Gomez was stabbed to death outside 1402 Country Club Road. Velazquez-Gomez had 12 stab wounds, two cutting wounds, several abrasions and a superficial cutting wound, according to an autopsy report. He was dead before police arrived at the scene.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith and Todd Lancaster, Castaneda-Morejon’s attorney, stipulated to several pieces of evidence, meaning Smith wouldn’t have to prove the authenticity of the evidentiary exhibits provided in the case. Evidence included a 45-minute Spanish-language interview Castaneda-Morejon agreed to at the Norfolk Police Division on the day of the homicide.
A certified court interpreter had spent several months producing a formal translation of the entire interview. Only half of the interview had been translated at the time of Castaneda-Morejon’s bench trial, and Johnson agreed not to make a ruling until after he received and reviewed the entire transcript.
On March 18, the second half of the interview still hadn’t been completed, and Lancaster and Smith agreed that the remainder of the interview wouldn’t be necessary for Johnson to make his ruling.
An April 2019 report from a psychiatrist revealed that Castaneda-Morejon “didn’t feel good” about where he was being housed — the Lincoln Regional Center — as the psychologist and nurse were “in cahoots” to change Castaneda-Morejon into a homosexual.
At the time of that interview, Castaneda-Morejon’s speech and thoughts were rapid, rambling and tangential, the report read. The psychiatrist believed that Castaneda-Morejon was experiencing significant thought disorganization, a sign of psychosis.
Castaneda-Morejon was housed at the Madison County Jail for about a year before he was transported to the Lincoln Regional Center. While being interviewed by a different psychiatrist, Castaneda-Morejon frequently referenced “trauma” he experienced at the jail that involved being shocked with electrodes inserted into his anus in an attempt to make him homosexual.
Castaneda-Morejon also believed that jail personnel were conspiring with Castaneda-Morejon’s employers to try to subjugate and kill him.
Those thoughts were attributed by the psychiatrist to a combination of mental diseases, which Castaneda-Morejon was likely suffering from when he killed Velazquez-Gomez on Aug. 25, 2017.
In early 2019, Johnson approved a request to involuntarily medicate Castaneda-Morejon with antipsychotic medication. The medication seemed to lessen the intrusive thoughts for several months, according to Johnson’s order, but those thoughts resurfaced in January 2020 when Castaneda-Morejon asserted he was being “raped by magnetic forces in the atmosphere in the mornings.”
Additionally, Castaneda-Morejon again asserted that people were using electrodes to make him homosexual.
A second psychiatrist rendered the opinion that at the time of the stabbing of Velazquez-Gomez, Castaneda-Morejon perceived his life to be at risk from Velazquez-Gomez and others. Castaneda-Morejon did not know the difference between right and wrong with respect to the offense as a result of his mental illness, the psychiatrist said.
Police reports indicate that Castaneda-Morejon went to the police station to turn himself in after the stabbing and allowed a full investigation of what had happened while anticipating he would be released once all the information was known to authorities. Castaneda-Morejon believed he had stabbed Velazquez-Gomez to defend himself.
The judge ordered further evaluation of Castaneda-Morejon at the Lincoln Regional Center. The results of that evaluation and a treatment plan for Castaneda-Morejon will be given to the judge within 90 days of the May 11 court order.
A hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, at 1:30 p.m.