MADISON — A jail inmate offered his most recent exhibition of horseplay at a hearing Friday morning in district court.
Timothy Pickett, who in November refused to take a seat before a judge and sat mute through his entire hearing, took his mischief to another level on Friday when he refused to dress for his scheduled arraignment.
It was indicated before Pickett’s hearing by Chelsey Hartner, Madison County public defender, that Pickett, 40, had said he would not leave his cell. A nude Pickett also reportedly told jail workers that he would not put his jumpsuit on for the hearing.
The issue was brought to District Judge Mark Johnson’s attention, and Johnson instructed the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to escort Pickett over, even if he had to be wheeled over in a restraint chair.
Johnson called for a brief recess, and Pickett was wheeled over in a restraint chair about 10 minutes later. Blankets and other cloth were draped over Pickett’s nude body, and he was wearing a padded helmet.
As deputies wheeled Pickett into the courtroom, he was anything but quiet, unlike his previous court hearing.
“Ladies and gentlemen, ladies and gentlemen, here comes your man,” he yelled.
After Pickett was situated in the courtroom, Hartner motioned for Pickett to undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he is capable of proceeding with his case. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, didn’t object to Hartner’s motion.
Johnson then ordered for Dr. Klaus Hartmann to conduct an evaluation of Pickett. The judge began reading a lengthy list of competency evaluation objectives, such as determining whether defendants could decipher right from wrong or whether they know they are being prosecuted for a crime.
The judge read through only one of the evaluation objectives before Pickett started interrupting him.
“Excuse me, your honor, can I get my…,” he began asking, but the judge continued on.
As Johnson read aloud language containing “the crime being committed,” Pickett broke in.
“What’s the criminal offense? That I got no clothes on?” Pickett asked.
Pickett’s interruptions then became outbursts.
“I plead guilty, I plead guilty, I plead guilty!” he shouted. “I want to be done with this (expletive), man! God (expletive)!”
Pickett continued to speak profanely to the judge, but Johnson carried on, seemingly unfazed. Pickett wasn’t finished.
“I plead guilty to theft of a vehicle in Madison County and will spend 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections,” Pickett said.
Johnson then announced that a future hearing could be scheduled once Pickett’s competency evaluation is completed, and then he concluded the hearing. The judge remanded Pickett’s custody back to the sheriff’s office, and he was escorted out of the courtroom in the restraint chair.
“Remanded to the P.O. box — to the P.O. box,” Pickett said. “I’m leaving one P.O. box and going to another.
“Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen.”
Friday’s antics came less than a month after Pickett refused to leave his seat in the jury box and sit before the judge during his hearing. Pickett had to be escorted by deputies over to the defense table at that time and refused to acknowledge the judge or say anything at his hearing.
Pickett, whose address is listed in Omaha, is charged with felony theft following an alleged September incident in which he was found with a stolen vehicle in Tilden. If convicted, Pickett faces up to 2 years in prison.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges Friday:
First-degree arson, criminal mischief ($0-$500)
— Rita M. Diedrich, 44, Beemer, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Terroristic threats, driving under the influence, no operator’s license
— Juan Tarce-Aguilar, 36, 208 Bluff Ave., pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Delivery of methamphetamine (140 grams or more), possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
— Jarrett T. Chappelear, 25, Fremont, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Leon D. Christiansen, 61, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 907, pleaded not guilty.
Driving while license revoked from DUI
— Christopher J. Church, 34, Aurora, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine (10-27 grams), possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazepam
— Zolana M. Costello, 40, Creighton, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), theft by receiving stolen property ($0-$500)
— Marissa Martinez, 24, Norfolk, motioned to continue her arraignment.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving
— Dennis Nekolite, 31, O’Neill, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Driving under the influence — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace
— Efrain Sebastian, 30, Grand Island, tested positive for THC. His bond was increased from 10% of $100,000 to 10% of $150,000; custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Burglary, possession of methamphetamine
— Eirene E. Waite, 57, 512 Hastings Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence — third offense, failure to appear
— Sheila A. Tift, 51, 914 S. 14th St., pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Probation violation for possession of cocaine
— Timothy Owens, 33, 504 N. Fourth St., Apt. 7, had an arraignment scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Assault by strangulation, domestic assault causing bodily injury
— Kyle J. Walter, 32, McLean, tested positive for buprenorphine and had his bond revoked; custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Probation violation for driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Melissa A. Woodruff-Valdez, 33, Norfolk, motioned to continue her arraignment.