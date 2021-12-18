MADISON — A Norfolk Regional Center patient was sentenced to jail on Friday in district court for three separate assaults on facility employees.
Adam Crapson, 26, appeared on Friday before Judge Mark Johnson alongside Chelsey Hartner, Madison County public defender.
Johnson sentenced Crapson to 180 days in the Madison County Jail following three convictions of attempted third-degree assault of a health care professional, all Class 4 felonies. Crapson had each charge reduced from assault to attempted assault in a plea agreement that was made in September.
Crapson’s first charge was filed following an incident in May 2020 in which he struck a regional center staff member with a closed first at least two times and hit the same staffer with a coffee cup in the face several times.
In October 2020, Crapson attempted to choke another worker, and when other staff members tried to restrain Crapson, he repeatedly tried head butting them.
Then in December 2020, Crapson struck a staff member several times with an open fist.
Crapson had resided at the regional center after he was convicted of possessing a visual depiction of sexually explicit content in Scotts Bluff County in 2014.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said in court Friday that he would not recommend a specific sentence for Crapson, per the plea agreement.
Hartner said the assaults were the first criminal offenses Crapson had been charged with during his time at the regional center. He had been “doing a lot better” since he committed the assaults, she said.
According to Hartner, Crapson also endured a difficult childhood. He doesn’t know his father and was adopted by extended family at a young age. Crapson allegedly endured abuse from his extended family members, Hartner said, which was a contributor to his ongoing mental health issues.
If Crapson reaches a specific level in his treatment at the Norfolk Regional Center, it may be determined that he can be transferred to the Lincoln Regional Center to undergo further treatment.
Hartner said Crapson had progressed closer to a transfer order to Lincoln, and that an incarceration sentence would hurt his treatment progression.
“Anytime he’s incarcerated, he risks the possibility of going backwards in his programming,” Hartner said of Crapson.
The deputy Madison County public defender asked Johnson to sentence Crapson to a probation term, which she said he would be willing to comply with.
When asked to speak, Crapson said he would like to put his convictions behind him.
“I’ve been doing fairly well at the regional center. I haven’t had any assaults there except for these ones,” he said. “I would like to stay there and continue my treatment and move on with my life.”
Johnson told Crapson that the level of assaultive behavior he displayed signals to the judge that similar incidents are likely to recur.
“The repeated behavior of this type signals an unwillingness to control your behavior,” Johnson said.
The presentence investigation report recommended against probation for Crapson, which Johnson agreed with.
The judge cited evidence that Crapson was not provoked during any of the incidents. Furthermore, Johnson told Crapson that while his criminal history isn’t lengthy, it is serious.
If he loses none of his good time, Crapson must serve 98 days in jail before he is eligible for release.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for sentencing Friday on the following:
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest
— Hector D. Medina, 32, Stanton, 24-month probation term extended 6 months.
Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, driving under suspension,
— Francis J. Wright, 32, 203 Blaine St., failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Wright had arrived at the courthouse but left the property after he was told he would need to take a drug test, Kiernan said.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Denise Luna, 32, Meadow Grove, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 75 days served, costs.
Probation violation for attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Racquel L. Wright, 35, 906 Syracuse Ave., Apt. B, failed to appear and had a warrant issued for her arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Erica Ober, 20, of Norfolk, sentenced by Judge James Kube to 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 24 days served. She had been convicted of possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.