MADISON — A Norfolk man who was previously sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison for a drug conviction was sentenced to additional prison time on Wednesday in district court.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 43-year-old Jason Koehler to 120 days in a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility for a conviction of attempted possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The four-month term was ordered by the judge to be served consecutively to the sentence Koehler is already serving.
Before Wednesday, Koehler was facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, terroristic threats and violation of a harassment protection order. He received his 4- to 8- year sentence on Nov. 22 after being convicted of possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Both Koehler and his attorney, Desirae Solomon of Omaha, appeared over Zoom on Wednesday.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, announced a plea agreement in which the county attorney’s office would dismiss the threats and protection order violation charges in exchange for Koehler pleading guilty to the drug possession charge.
But Solomon said she had spoken with Madison County Attorney Joe Smith last week, and that he agreed to amend the possession charge to attempted possession. Kiernan said he had spoken with Smith about 10 minutes before Wednesday's hearing, and Smith detailed the plea agreement just as Kiernan announced it in court.
Johnson called for a recess so that Kiernan could verify the plea agreement that Smith and Solomon had reportedly made. Kiernan later said Smith didn’t recall an agreement with Solomon to amend Koehler’s possession charge but wouldn’t object to it.
Koehler subsequently pleaded guilty to attempted meth possession and faced sentencing on that sole charge.
The charge gave rise on March 29 after a Norfolk police officer located Koehler, who had a warrant out for his arrest at the time, driving on North 13th Street. The officer followed Koehler to his residence and placed him under arrest.
While he was being placed in handcuffs, Koehler told the officer that, as he was cleaning his house and getting ready to go to treatment, he found a meth residue baggie and placed it in his pocket.
Koehler told the officer that he had intended to get rid of the baggie safely and not simply throw it away in the regular trash.
The attempted possession conviction carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, while the possession charge would have carried a two-year maximum sentence. In court, Kiernan didn’t recommend a specific length of sentence for Koehler but asked the judge to order his sentence to run consecutively to his 4- to 8-year term.
“The court is familiar with his criminal history. Every time he would bond out, he would get arrested again,” Kiernan said.
Solomon admitted that Koehler suffers from an “enormous” meth addiction that is at the root of his extensive criminal history, which includes 16 previous convictions. But Koehler has taken the necessary steps in addressing that addiction, she said.
The defense attorney asked Johnson to consider the testimony given by two men at Koehler’s Nov. 22 sentencing. Both men detailed how Koehler had become a leader for others suffering from addiction, and a peer support specialist called him the epitome of a success story.
“The court is aware that individuals testified at Mr. Koehler’s last sentencing hearing about what immense steps Mr. Koehler had taken, starting as an addict and becoming a leader in treatment,” Solomon said. “Oftentimes we’re told it takes an individual hitting rock bottom before they realize what’s taking place.”
Solomon asked for Koehler’s sentence to run concurrently to his previous one. His charges over the past year have ruined his life and affected others’, she said, and his convictions have served as a “wake-up call.”
When asked if he would like to speak, Koehler told the judge that he’s still determined to continue addressing his addiction.
“Yes, I have an addiction problem. Yes, I was out of control. Yes, there was a lot of illegal, unnecessary business when I could have been putting my focus somewhere else,” he said. “But I’m quite thirsty to be a better person and better citizen of the United States.”
Johnson, again citing Koehler’s criminal history, ordered his 120-day term to be served consecutively to his felony drug sentence.
Koehler was given credit for an additional 29 days served and must now be incarcerated for a total of 2 years and 120 days in prison, less 42 days already served before first becoming eligible for parole.