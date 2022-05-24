MADISON — A Norfolk man who used meth around a 5-year-old boy was convicted of felony child abuse on Monday.
Jordan Schaller, 30, had a charge of failure to appear amended to attempted failure to appear as part of a plea agreement. The Madison County Attorney’s Office also agreed to withdraw its previous motion to forfeit Schaller’s bond, so Schaller won’t be out the $2,000 he posted to get out of jail in February.
On Nov. 15, 2021, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services child abuse hotline received a report that Schaller was using drugs regularly around the 5-year-old, according to an affidavit supporting Schaller’s arrest.
Three days later, a Norfolk police detective and a representative from Child Protective Services spoke with Schaller at his Norfolk residence. Schaller did not deny having used meth in the past but would not say when he last used the drug.
Schaller denied using any drugs around the child, but the detective asked Schaller for permission to test the child’s hair follicles to show that the boy was not exposed to drugs. Schaller apparently balked at this idea and suggested that someone else might have exposed the child.
The detective asked Schaller if he would be willing to have his own hair tested to show whether he was using drugs. Schaller said he would think about it.
On Nov. 30, the Child Protective Services representative, who had remained in contact with Schaller, told the detective that Schaller agreed for both his and the boy’s hair follicles to be tested.
The child’s hair follicles were positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabinoids.
The results indicated that the boy had 3,569 picograms of meth per 1 milligram of hair. The confirmation cutoff for meth is 100 picograms per 1 milligram of hair, so the meth presence in the boy’s hair was 35 times higher than the cutoff rate.
The confirmation cutoff for amphetamine also is 100 picograms per 1 milligram, and the boy’s hair follicle contained 157 picograms per 1 milligram.
Further, the test revealed that the boy had 294 picograms of cannabinoids per 1 milligram of hair. The cutoff rate is 40 pg/mg.
Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner asked District Judge James Kube to reduce Schaller’s bond that was previously set at $20,000. Hartner said if Schaller got out of jail, he would comply with treatment recommendations he receives as the result of a drug evaluation he underwent at the Madison County Jail.
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan objected to the request to lower Schaller’s bond.
“The state did agree to make an oral motion to withdraw its motion to forfeit bond, but we did not agree to any reduction in bond in this matter,” Kiernan said. “Bond is appropriate considering the facts in this case, as well as the failure to appear.”
Kube said he had reviewed the case and decided to keep Schaller’s bond at $20,000 — 10% of which is required for release.
Schaller faces up to 4 years’ imprisonment and is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, July 21.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Driving under the influence — third offense, false reporting, subornation of perjury, tampering with a witness
— Stephanie M. Allen, 36, McCook, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)
— Benjamin J. Blum, 40, 307 S. 10th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense
— Mark W. Bower, 31, Humphrey, pleaded guilty.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest
— Tyler L. Brandt, 24, 1500 S. Fourth St., failed to appear. Kube revoked Brandt’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin
— Rodney S. Bussey, 61, Omaha, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Michael L. Byrnes, 42, North Bend, failed to appear. Kube revoked Byrnes’ bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of tramadol, driving under suspension
— Justis J. Calkins, 24, 302 Trailridge Road, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension
— Jessica A. Centeno, 29, 303 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Arachelys M. Chavez Correa, 23, 908 S. 14th Place, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon
— Nathaniel I. Dykes-Leach, 28, Lincoln, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 30, 808 S. 11th St., tested positive for THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Hoadley’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, second-degree false imprisonment
— Ronald Howland, 56, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child, false reporting
— Juan Juan Lucas, 20, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of cocaine, driving under the influence — third offense, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Paul S. Kerley, 51, 404 S. Ninth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Rachael Lambley, 24, 1900 Vicki Lane, failed to appear. Kube revoked Lambley’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
— Charles J. Simons, 45, Meadow Grove, had a hearing on a motion to suppress scheduled for Friday, June 17.
— Eric Benavides, 26, Madison, pleaded not guilty. Kube increased Benavides’ bond from $10,000 to $12,500, with 10% required for release.
Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful acts with legend drugs, driving under suspension
— Eric J. Jones, 36, 814 S. 12th St., pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Kube increased Jones’ bond from $10,000 to $12,500, with 10% required for release.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Deak A. Chamberlain, 59, 2214 Norfolk Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges. Kube reinstated Chamberlain’s bond at $70,000, with 10% required for release.
Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Charles E. Loughman, 31, Lincoln, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver, criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear
— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving during revocation
— Luis J. Morales, 31, 205 E. Klug Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, obstructing a police officer
— Lindy R. Rath, 37, 513 Verges Ave., failed to appear. Kube revoked Rath’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
First-degree sexual assault
— Jose A. Rodriguez Jr., 25, 213 Jefferson Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted tampering with evidence
— Sergio R. Salazar Peña, 37, Platte County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving during revocation, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse
— Kevin J. Sidlinger, 32, Stanton, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Attempted possession of a forged instrument, obstructing a police officer
— Kash R. Wolff, 29, 903 Sherwood Road, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— James B. Kyriss, 39, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty. Kyriss was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 108 days served.