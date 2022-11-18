MADISON — A Norfolk man was convicted of three crimes on Thursday stemming from a May pursuit that ended with his vehicle crashing into a law enforcement cruiser.
Byron Shiadek, 71, pleaded guilty to assault on an officer using a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, both Class 4 felonies, and criminal mischief, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Shiadek now faces up to 5 years in prison. He had previously been charged with second-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and faced a possible prison sentence of more than 100 years.
About 10:30 a.m. on May 6, multiple law enforcement agencies were notified that Shiadek left a west Norfolk residence while a community service worker was attempting to conduct a welfare check. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Shiadek hadn’t been wearing much clothing and was making odd statements.
Shiadek left his apartment in a vehicle and was located by law enforcement a short time later. A traffic stop was attempted, but Shiadek apparently refused to stop and led authorities on a pursuit through northern and eastern Norfolk.
The pursuit started in the 400 block of West Benjamin Avenue and continued east to Highway 35. Shiadek, according to police, drove from Highway 35 west onto Norfolk Avenue before turning north onto First Street. Shiadek’s vehicle reached speeds up to 75 mph in some 35 mph zones, according to an affidavit.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger was in Norfolk delivering food to an individual receiving hospice care when he heard about a pursuit that was possibly headed into Stanton County from Norfolk, he said. Unger then started driving toward Stanton County, which is when he contacted an on-duty deputy who told the sheriff the pursuit was headed back into Norfolk.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Unger was at the intersection of First Street and Benjamin Avenue, he said, when he saw overhead lights from law enforcement vehicles pursuing Shiadek’s vehicle northbound on First Street.
The sheriff then stopped his cruiser at the intersection in an attempt to block Shiadek’s vehicle from continuing northbound, he said.
A Madison County sheriff’s deputy who was tailing Shiadek’s vehicle at the time alleged that Shiadek’s vehicle accelerated and collided head-on with Unger’s cruiser.
The deputy said that after the collision, he was forced to ram his cruiser into Shiadek’s vehicle because Shiadek was still trying to accelerate and drive away. The deputy then deployed his Taser and Shiadek was detained.
Kiernan said Unger’s cruiser sustained about $2,200 worth of damage.
Shiadek was charged on Aug. 31. His bond had been set by Judge Michael Long at $50,000 and was later lowered by Judge Donna Taylor to $20,000.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, requested a reduction of Shiadek’s bond to $10,000. Hartner said Shiadek was suffering from a mental health crisis on the day of the pursuit, and he crashed his vehicle into Unger’s in an attempt to commit self-harm, rather than assault Unger.
Shiadek was taken into emergency protective custody and later was discharged and allowed to live at his Norfolk apartment for about two months until a warrant was issued. Shiadek did not have any run-ins with the law between May 6 and Aug. 31, she said.
The 71-year-old Shiadek also has physical ailments, Hartner said, and didn’t have a notable criminal history before his present charges.
Kiernan didn’t object to a bond reduction.
Kube sustained Hartner’s request to reduce Shiadek’s bond to $10,000 and ordered Shiadek not to drive, noting the seriousness of Shiadek’s offenses.
“I’m not in a position to know why any of this happened at this point, but I know what did happen was pretty serious,” Kube said, “especially when you ram your car into a law enforcement officer’s car. You could have potentially caused some pretty severe injuries.”
“I don’t know that I could have as long as he was inside his vehicle,” Shiadek responded.
Kube ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled Shiadek’s sentencing for Thursday, Jan. 19.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Driving during revocation
— Luis J. Morales, 31, 205 E. Klug Ave., was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, with 45 days to be served immediately He had his license revoked for 15 years.
Probation violation on the convictions of attempted possession of a forged instrument, obstructing a police officer
— Kash R. Wolff, 29, 903 Sherwood Road, tested positive for THC. Kube revoked Wolff’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted custody order violation
— Leticia K. Wiebelhaus, 36, Auburn, had a motion to continue her sentencing sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine
— Bronwynn C. Birch, 23, 111 N. 10th St., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer
— Bryan L. Corley, 46, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
First-degree forgery
— Adam L. Fuerhoff, 35, Pierce, tested positive for THC. Kube revoked Fuerhoff’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of alprazolam
— Christopher Short, 22, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Third-degree assault
— Brian M. Anderson, 41, Battle Creek, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Charles J. Simons, 46, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue an evidentiary hearing in his probation case. Simons had his bond set at $20,000 in his probation case and had a request to reduce bond in his possession case denied.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Arachelys M. Chavez Correa, 24, 908 S. 14th Place, pleaded guilty. She was accepted into the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.