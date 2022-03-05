MADISON — A Norfolk man faces 1 to 50 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree assault in Madison County District Court on Friday.
Kalin Bennett, 19, appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson alongside Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. Bennett was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on charges stemming from his involvement in a fight at a house party on Christmas Eve that lasted into Christmas Day morning.
As part of an agreement with the Madison County Attorney’s Office, Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree assault, which was amended from terroristic threats. The first-degree assault charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a 1- to 50-year prison sentence.
In exchange for Bennett’s plea, the county attorney’s office dismissed a charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony. Prosecutors also agreed not to recommend a specific sentence for Bennett.
During the early morning hours of Dec. 25, a fight involving several men broke out at a Norfolk house party. Two men sustained facial fractures and had to be hospitalized as a result of the fight.
Multiple witnesses who were at the house at the time of the fight told police that Bennett was holding a gun with a laser and was waving the gun around and pointing it at least one person.
Through further investigation by the Norfolk Police Division and county attorney’s office, it was discovered that Bennett was one of the parties responsible for hospitalizing the two men after he repeatedly struck them in the face.
After he pleaded guilty to assault, Bennett confirmed that he was at the house party when the fight broke out. He told the judge that he “struck some of the individuals there.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said one of the individuals — in addition to having suffered multiple facial fractures — was struggling to breathe on his own while at the hospital and had to be intubated.
The judge then found Bennett guilty of first-degree assault and ordered a presentence investigation report to be prepared. His sentencing was scheduled for Friday, May 20.
Hartner then requested for the judge to reduce Bennett’s bond from $100,000 to $50,000, with 10% required for release. Johnson previously lowered Bennett’s bond from $500,000 at a hearing on Feb. 18.
Hartner said Bennett could live and work in the Norfolk area until his sentencing. She said Bennett consistently attended court while he had a pending misdemeanor case and tested negative for controlled substances while out on bond in a previous case.
Kiernan objected to a bond reduction, citing the seriousness of Bennett’s conviction and the likelihood that his conviction would make him a flight risk.
Johnson, after acknowledging that Bennett’s previous legal cases had been resolved, lowered Bennett’s bond to $50,000. Hartner said on Friday that Bennett or someone on his behalf would likely be able to post the necessary $5,000 for Bennett’s release until his sentencing.
Also charged in connection with the fight is 20-year-old Marlin Smith Jr. of Norfolk. Smith is scheduled to appear in county court on Monday, March 7.
Others were scheduled to appear before Johnson Friday on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with the intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazepam
— Zolana M. Costello, 40, Creighton, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Elena Flores, 25, 306 Blaine St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Joshua T. Gunderson, 36, 408 S. 15th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— William J. Hammock, 36, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), false reporting
— Scott A. McDonald, 56, 1810 N. Airport Road, tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. His custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer
— Nasim A. McQueen, 22, Omaha, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — third offense, criminal mischief ($0-$500)
— Raymond Moreno, 37, Grand Island, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of marijuana — two counts, probation violation for possession of cocaine
— Timothy Owens, 33, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to the two delivery of charges and admitted to violating his probation.
Criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of a financial transaction device with intent to defraud — four or more
— Brittany Pasch, 34, 910 W. Park Ave., pleaded guilty to all charges.
Third-degree assault
— Joseph L. Provencher, 27, 603 E. Park Ave., pleaded no contest.
Attempted assault by strangulation
— Hugo A. Quintanilla-Miranda, 30, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Third-degree assault on an officer, third-degree assault
— Humberto Rodriguez Ruiz, 21, Madison, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, minor in possession, open alcohol container
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 20, Norfolk, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense
— Claudio M. Rodriguez, 31, 106 Jefferson Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), certificate of title violations
— Guillermo I. Santillan, 44, 803 S. 16th St., had his trial set to commence on Monday, April 11.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace
— Efrain Sebastian, 30, Grand Island, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension
— Reginald Simmons, 58, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 5, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of alprazolam
— Bruce M. Simonsen, 24, Wisner, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Andrew M. Strom, 38, Omaha, had a trial set to commence on Monday, April 11.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, failure to appear
— Sheila A. Tift, 51, Norfolk, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, attempted third-degree assault on an officer, second-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine
— Kyle J. Walter, 32, Norfolk, was unable to appear due to medical reasons.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Nakia R. Wells, 34, 605 S. First St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Burglary
— Andrew J. Wilson, 42, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — third offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD
— Dennis J. Wilson, 30, 115 W. Maple Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.