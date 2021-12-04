MADISON — An O’Neill man made his displeasure known with the way his case had advanced through the court system on Friday in district court.
Charles Krysl, 45, was scheduled to appear Friday on a request for new counsel, as he had previously indicated his intent to not have the Madison County Public Defender’s Office represent him.
But before the issue of Krysl’s representation was addressed, Krysl argued that he hadn’t been given the opportunity to have a preliminary hearing for his case, specifically on a drug charge, which was filed in Madison County Court in April.
Defendants have the right to a preliminary hearing in county court on any felony charge. If the judge determines there is probable cause that a defendant committed that felony, the case gets bound over to the district court.
Krysl was initially charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies. According to court documents, County Judge Donna Taylor determined at a May 17 preliminary hearing that there was insufficient evidence to charge Krysl with burglary. Taylor did, however, find probable cause that Krysl had committed the drug offense and subsequently bound his case to Madison County District Court.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office later filed a misdemeanor charge of theft by receiving stolen property, a Class 1 misdemeanor, against Krysl after citing what it believed to be sufficient evidence that he committed the crime. Krysl was not entitled to a preliminary hearing on the theft charge since it was not a felony allegation.
On Friday, Krysl appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson and argued that he never had a preliminary hearing on the meth possession charge. But according to court documents signed by Taylor, such a hearing was held for Krysl on May 17.
“I never had a preliminary hearing on this. I mean, I’ve got all the charges and paperwork and everything,” Krysl said. “There was no preliminary hearing. The only preliminary hearing that I had was on the burglary charge.”
Krysl alleged that Taylor had previously told him that he would be facing possible charges after the burglary charge was dismissed. His current case was sent straight to district court without a preliminary hearing, he said.
Johnson, in review of a journal entry, told Krysl that he had paperwork in his possession indicating a preliminary hearing was held for Krysl that indicated the dismissal of a burglary charge and a finding of probable cause for drug possession. Krysl wasn’t buying it.
“Well, I have the paperwork,” Krysl told the judge.
Johnson was quick to respond.
“I have the paperwork, too, and that’s exactly what it says. I don’t know (why our paperwork would be different), but that’s what it says,” Johnson told Krysl.
But Krysl continued on, arguing that the paperwork in his case must have been filed incorrectly.
“If you could read my report, it says it right in there,” Krysl said. “Because I’m telling you right now, I know exactly what the (county) judge told me. She said I had no charges at this time, but I have pending charges coming. … Something was entered wrong. Something ain’t right here.”
Johnson said that, based on the evidence before him, the case would continue on the basis that a May 17 preliminary hearing was held for Krysl in county court.
Krysl eventually agreed to move forward with his proceeding, but he didn’t stop expressing his discontent toward the judge.
The O’Neill man requested a new, court-appointed attorney, as he had alleged at a Nov. 22 hearing that Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, hadn’t returned his calls or helped him work his case.
“I’ve made numerous attempts to get into contact with my lawyer and do things, but it doesn’t ever work out,” he said. “I don’t think she’s doing her job.”
The judge told Krysl that his options would be to either represent himself or have the public defender’s office or a private attorney represent him
“I’m not arguing with you; I’m telling you the way it is,” Johnson said.
Krysl didn’t budge. “I’m asking you …”
Johnson cut him off.
“No, no. You’re arguing with me,” he said. “I’m telling you the way it is. So, it’s your choice, you tell me which one you want to go with.”
Krysl then requested to proceed with a different court-appointed attorney, but Johnson denied him of that request.
“I’m telling you, you’re not getting a different one,” the judge said.
Krysl eventually agreed to proceed with Hartner as his attorney. He told the judge that if he was able to retain a private lawyer, then “we can have two attorneys in the room.”
A pre-trial hearing for Krysl was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7. He faces a maximum of three years in prison if he is convicted.
Others appeared (or did not appear) Friday on the following charges:
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Derrick L. Haywood, 39, 509 N. Pine St., motioned to continue pretrial.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
— Devin N. Zollars, 26, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Terroristic threats, resisting arrest, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer
— Andrew J. Allen, 39, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue pretrial.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, domestic assault causing bodily injury, negligent child abuse
— Jessica Arredondo, 27, 901 S. 16th St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, protection order violation
— Mikhail A. Behnke, 28, 601 E. Braasch Ave., motioned to continue pretrial.
Probation violation for third-degree assault of a pregnant woman
— Eric Benavides, 26, Madison, pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 90 days in the Madison County Jail and court costs and was given credit for 55 days served.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Troy D. Chaney, 40, Pierce, motioned to continue pretrial.
— Leon D. Christiansen, 61, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., motioned to continue pretrial.
— John B. Decamp, 33, Columbus, was unable to take a drug test but allegedly told authorities that he had used methamphetamine recently and would likely test positive. Decamp’s bond was raised to 10% of $100,000 pending the results of a drug test, and custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
— Angela R. Flores, 43, Norfolk, motioned to continue pretrial.
— William J. Hammock, 36, 111 N. Ninth St., motioned to continue pretrial.
— Dawn Heller, 38, Plainview, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
— Dustin A. Walter, 33, Lincoln, pleaded guilty. His sentencing was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Burglary
— Matthew J. Dinovo, 31, Bellevue, motioned to continue pretrial.
Criminal impersonation, identity fraud
— Cory Frankenberg, 30, Grand Island, motioned to continue pretrial.
Resisting arrest, driving under suspension
— Miles M. Guyton Jr., 27, 601 S. Second St., motioned to continue pretrial.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Adam N. Henn, 40, Omaha Correctional Center, motioned to continue pretrial.
Conspiracy to commit robbery
— Carlos Jimenez, 20, 704 N. Eighth St., motioned to continue pretrial.
Possession of amphetamine
— Dominic A. Juarez, 20, Nebraska Department of Corrections, motioned to continue pretrial.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), false reporting
— Scott A. McDonald, 55, 1810 N. Airport Road, tested positive for buprenorphine, amphetamine and methamphetamine; custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam, criminal impersonation, possession of four or more financial transaction devices with intent to defraud, false reporting, theft by receiving stolen property ($0-$500)
— Brittany Pasch, 33, 910 W. Park Ave., motioned to continue pretrial.
Domestic assault causing bodily injury
— Joseph L. Provencher, 27, 603 E. Park Ave., motioned to continue pretrial.
Possession of psilocybin
— Neptali Ramirez, 19, 1121 McIntosh Road, No. 105, motioned to continue pretrial.
Third-degree assault of an officer, third-degree assault — two counts, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer
— Humberto Rodriguez-Ruiz, 21, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), certificate of title violation
— Guillermo I. Santillan, 43, 803 S. 16th St., motioned to continue pretrial.
First-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Stacey B. Schaller, 48, Omaha Correctional Center, motioned to continue pretrial.
Identity theft ($1,500-$5,000)
— Brian A. Seier, 55, 1314 W. Phillip Ave., motioned to continue pretrial.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, failure to appear when on bail
— Reginald Simmons, 58, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 5, motioned to continue pretrial.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Andrew M. Strom, 38, Omaha, motioned to continue pretrial.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted assault of an officer, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest
— Kyle J. Walter, 32, Norfolk, motioned to continue pretrial.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more)
— Roger L. Weichman, 50, Nebraska Department of Corrections, motioned to continue pretrial.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Nakia R. Wells, 34, 605 S. First St., motioned to continue pretrial.
Burglary
— Andrew J. Wilson, 42, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 21, motioned to continue pretrial.
Probation violation for possession of cocaine
— Timothy Owens, 33, 504 N. Fourth St., had his arraignment continued to Friday, Dec. 17.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, open alcohol container, minor in possession, obstructing a peace officer
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 21, Norfolk, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Attempted possession of cocaine
— Trey J. Wheeler, 30, 514 Lincoln Ave., pleaded no contest to attempted possession of cocaine. His sentencing was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, false reporting, failure to appear when on bail,
— Jerica Moore, 33, 923 S. First St., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear; pretrial was continued for the drug possession, driving under suspension and false reporting cases.