A Norfolk man is charged with three felonies in connection with a May pursuit in and around Norfolk that ended with the suspect’s vehicle colliding with a law enforcement cruiser.
Byron Shiadek, 71, is charged with second-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and operating a vehicle in a willful, reckless manner to avoid arrest, stemming from an incident on May 6. Shiadek’s charges carry up to a 102-year prison sentence.
About 10:30 a.m. on May 6, multiple law enforcement agencies were notified that Shiadek left a west Norfolk residence while a community service worker was attempting to conduct a welfare check.
Shiadek left his residence in a vehicle and was located by law enforcement a short time later. A traffic stop was attempted, but Shiadek apparently refused to stop and led authorities on a pursuit through northern and eastern Norfolk.
The pursuit started in the 400 block of West Benjamin Avenue and continued east to Highway 35. Shiadek, according to police, drove from Highway 35 west onto Norfolk Avenue before turning north onto First Street. Shiadek’s vehicle reached speeds up to 75 mph in some 35 mph zones, according to an arrest affidavit.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger was in Norfolk delivering food when he heard about a pursuit that was possibly headed into Stanton County from Norfolk. Unger then started driving toward Stanton County, which is when he contacted an on-duty deputy who told the sheriff the pursuit was headed back into Norfolk.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Unger was at the intersection of First Street and Benjamin Avenue, he said, when he saw overhead lights from law enforcement vehicles pursuing Shiadek’s vehicle northbound on First Street.
The sheriff then stopped his cruiser at the intersection in an attempt to block Shiadek’s vehicle from continuing northbound, he said.
A Madison County sheriff’s deputy who was tailing Shiadek’s vehicle at the time alleged that Shiadek’s vehicle accelerated and collided head-on with Unger’s cruiser.
“Shiadek assaulted Sheriff Unger using his vehicle as a weapon intentionally,” the Madison County deputy alleged in the affidavit.
The deputy said that after the collision, he was forced to ram his cruiser into Shiadek’s vehicle because Shiadek was still trying to accelerate and drive away. The deputy then deployed his Taser and Shiadek was detained.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said the proper techniques were used to take Shiadek into custody and eliminate any danger to other drivers.
Unger’s cruiser sustained about $1,500 worth of damage, according to court documents.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office filed a complaint and made a motion for an arrest warrant on Aug. 31. County Judge Michael Long signed the warrant and fixed Shiadek’s bond at $50,000, with 10% needed for release from jail.
The Norfolk Police Division arrested Shiadek on Wednesday and he was later transported to the Madison County Jail.
The 71-year-old Shiadek is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.