A Norfolk man is scheduled to appear in court later this month after he was charged for his involvement in an Aug. 17 crash that killed another Norfolk man.
A complaint filed Dec. 23 charges Jose Lombana, 24, with one count of motor vehicle homicide, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
The complaint — which was filed by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith — alleges that Lombana “unintentionally caused the death of another while engaged in the operation of a motor vehicle.”
Lombana was the driver of one of three vehicles involved in the crash that killed 61-year-old Roger Beard.
Lt. Jon Downey with the Madison County Sheriff's Office had said that an SUV driven by 37-year-old Julio Cesar Hernandez of Madison had stalled and was parked diagonally on the shoulder along the northbound lanes of Highway 81 between 832nd and 833rd roads.
A second vehicle stopped near Hernandez's SUV to assist Hernandez, Downey said. Beard, a passenger in the assisting vehicle, exited the vehicle he was in to provide help.
As Beard was standing near Hernandez's vehicle, Downey said, a third vehicle driven by Lombana struck the right rear portion of Hernandez's vehicle, striking Beard and killing him instantly.
Hernandez's vehicle rolled over, pinning Hernandez. Passersby stopped and rolled the vehicle off Hernandez and onto its wheels.
Hernandez was transported by Norfolk Fire and Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Lombana was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Nebraska State Patrol further investigated the accident. On Sept. 7, a state trooper filed for a warrant to search Lombana’s cellphone, which was located inside Lombana’s vehicle at the accident scene.
In an affidavit for the search warrant, the trooper said that, at the scene, tire markings indicated that the SUV driven by Lombana did not brake before impact with Hernandez’s vehicle, indicating that Lombana may have been distracted behind the wheel before the accident occurred.
The trooper wrote that computers and other digital devices had been seized in previous cases and were found to contain certain evidence that could link individuals to motor vehicle homicide.
Motorists involved in fatal crashes can be charged with felony motor vehicle homicide if they are found to have been driving recklessly — in such a manner that is in wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property. Prosecutors are not alleging that Lombana was driving in a reckless manner.
Lombana is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 24. An arrest warrant for the 24-year-old was not filed with the complaint.