MADISON — A Newman Grove man who was already facing two felony charges related to his alleged creation and possession of child pornography is now facing a felony sexual assault charge.
In an amended complaint filed Thursday, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith charged Jason Schade, 39, of Newman Grove, with first-degree sexual assault of a child, in addition to charges of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography that Schade has faced since early February.
The child sexual assault charge carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison, and the two initial charges carry an additional 3 to 70 years.
An arrest warrant was signed by County Judge Michael Long on Feb. 1, the same day that the initial complaint against Schade was filed. Schade was charged following a monthslong investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.
On March 30, 2022, a tip was reported by a messenger app to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding content on the app that included visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct that had a child as one of its participants or portrayed observers. A cybertip report then was forwarded to law enforcement.
The cybertip included an email address believed to belong to Schade. The tip also contained the internet protocol address (lPA) that uploaded files with sexually explicit conduct. The subscriber of the IPA was identified as Schade.
The user of the messenger account belonging to Schade allegedly uploaded 40 files depicting sexually explicit conduct involving children.
Included in the uploads, according to an affidavit, was one video that showed two girls between 6 to 8 years old engaged in sexual activity with a man. A second video depicts a 4- to 6-year-old girl also engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a man.
Law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at Schade’s Newman Grove residence on Aug. 31.
At the time of the search warrant execution, a patrol investigator conducted an agreed upon interview with Schade. During the interview, Schade denied having any child pornography on any of his devices, and he also said he didn’t have the messenger account for which the child pornography files were uploaded.
Schade wanted to stop the interview and resume talking to the investigator later. The investigator said in the affidavit that Schade then got out of his unmarked vehicle and walked up to the front of the residence. While the investigator was inside helping collect evidence, he was informed that Schade was getting on an ATV and leaving the property.
In a data extraction of Schade’s cellphone, the investigator located 61 files — 55 photos and six videos — with children involved in sexually explicit conduct.
In a November interview with a state patrol investigator in Norfolk, a woman who had been living with Schade was asked about an image that depicts a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct and also shows a man’s hand. The woman was able to identify the child and also told authorities that the hand in the image is Schade’s.
She also disclosed that the photo was taken in a camper that was parked at her and Schade’s residence. Further, the woman said Schade had shown her the image on his cellphone.
Schade appeared before District Judge James Kube on Thursday alongside his attorney, Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender.
Schade had been scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, but Hartner asked for a continuance of Schade’s arraignment pending a plea offer made by prosecutors that Hartner said she needed to discuss with her client.
Hartner requested Kube to take Schade’s case up again on Monday, saying that a resolution was possible by then.
Kube sustained Hartner’s request to continue Schade’s arraignment. The judge continued his bond at $1 million.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999)
— Jeray J. Four Cloud, 20, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance, failure to appear
— Hazel Giron, 20, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest
— Brandon L. James, 31, 1513 Ponca Hills Drive, Apt. A, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine, postrelease supervision revocation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Daniel J. Hubbs, 40, 511½ S. Fourth St., Apt. 1, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving during revocation
— Bradley M. Miller, 36, 1406 Country Club Road, Apt. 30, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Kenneth J. Rath, 72, Pierce, pleaded not guilty.
Second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more), theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Felicia Soulliere, 28, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Revocation of probation on the conviction of attempted possession of a forged instrument, obstructing a police officer
— Kash R. Wolff, 30, 903 Sherwood Road, admitted to violating his probation.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Ivan Saldana, 22, Madison, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a police officer
— Israel Salvador Turquiz, 30, 700 S. Fourth St., failed to appear. Kube revoked Salvador Turquiz’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.