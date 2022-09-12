An affidavit in the case of a Norfolk man charged with two felonies revealed that a 71-year-old woman suffered repeated abuse at the hands of her adult son.
Thomas Ingram, 44, was charged last month with second-degree assault and terroristic threats stemming from an incident where he allegedly threw a cigarette lighter and a cigarette at his mother, burning her.
Ingram was arrested on July 31 and has remained housed at the Madison County Jail since then. On the day of Ingram’s arrest, the woman said Ingram had taken her phone so she couldn’t call for help. The woman was so fearful of Ingram, she said, that she went to a neighbor’s residence and asked them to call the police.
The alleged victim also disclosed details of constant abuse she said she suffered at the hands of Ingram. The two had been living together for a couple of years at the time of Ingram’s arrest, although Ingram’s mother said she was the only one who paid rent.
Ingram, according to the police affidavit, would make his mother sleep on the couch in the living room while he would use both bedrooms in the residence. Ingram at times would throw lit cigarettes on the floor and make his mother retrieve them unless she wanted the whole place to burn, she said.
The 44-year-old also reportedly would urinate on the carpet and make his mother clean it up. Ingram, the woman said, would occasionally give her about $200 per month to help with rent, but she would end up giving most, if not all of the money back to Ingram because he would allegedly demand it back for other purposes.
The woman also said Ingram would threaten to seriously harm her about every other day, and he would be near her face and tell her, “I can put you in the grave.” Ingram, his mother said, also would often twist her nose and ears, causing her pain.
Additionally, the 71-year-old claimed that she would do all of her son’s laundry, and he would demand that she leave his clothes in the living room. The woman said she believed Ingram did not want her entering his bedroom because she would find marijuana or methamphetamine paraphernalia.
The alleged victim, whom police described as “shaken,” said that she was fearful of her son. She further told police that Ingram’s abuse is at its worst when he is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
On the day Ingram was arrested, police learned that he had an extraditable warrant out of California for a charge of false imprisonment with violence.
Ingram, who is being held on $100,000 bond, with 10% required for release, could face up to 23 years of imprisonment. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Madison County Court to determine if probable cause exists to bind his case over to district court, where felony charges are tried.
Ingram is represented by the Madison County Public Defender’s Office.