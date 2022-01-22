A 19-year-old area man was detained on Friday on suspicion of a probation violation, just one day after a Madison County District Court judge decided not to send him to prison.
According to court documents, Ronald Zephier of Madison, formerly of Norfolk, was detained on Friday after he apparently showed up at the Madison Police Department and advised officials that he was “high” and needed to go to jail.
Zephier was then transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for medical evaluation and reportedly tested positive for chemical substances that were not immediately disclosed. An affidavit supporting Zephier’s arrest said that he was not able to clearly answer questions about his actions or whereabouts in the 24 hours leading up to his arrest.
A probation officer attempted to get Zephier placement at a treatment facility but was unsuccessful, according to the affidavit, so he was transported to the Madison County Jail.
“At this time, it appears detention of the defendant may be in his best interest for the safety of himself and others,” the probation officer said.
District Judge Mark Johnson determined on Friday that there was probable cause to detain Zephier and hold him at the jail until he can appear in court.
On Thursday, Zephier was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 24 months’ probation for two convictions of possession of meth, plus theft and criminal mischief.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, had recommended that Zephier serve a 4-year sentence in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, had also said a prison sentence for Zephier would be suitable.
But Kube, citing his desire to allow Zephier to have a chance to establish himself as a productive member of society, sentenced Zephier to the probation term. He had called Zephier a “lost soul” and said that probation would give the 19-year-old the opportunity to obtain structure and support in his life.
“I don’t think you would fare very well in the (state) penitentiary. That doesn’t mean I won’t send you there if you come back in front of me,” Kube told Zephier at his sentencing hearing. “I don’t think, at this point, that I want to do that without at least giving you the opportunity to change your life a little bit.”
The judge asked Zephier to commit to making an effort while on probation.
“If you come back in front of me, this totals 7 years that I could put you in prison. Don’t even think to provide an option like that for me,” he said.
Zephier is being housed at the Madison County Jail and is scheduled to make an appearance on the alleged probation violation on Wednesday, Jan. 26.