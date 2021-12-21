MADISON — A Norfolk man could spend considerable time behind bars following his conviction on a felony drug charge on Monday in district court.
David Clements, 60, pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, as well as a probation violation for delivery of methamphetamine.
Both charges are Class 2 felonies that each carry penalties of 1 to 50 years in prison. In exchange for his guilty pleas, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed not to amend one of Clements’ charges to a Class 1C felony, which carries a penalty of 5 to 50 years in prison. The prosecution also agreed not to recommend a specific punishment at the time of Clements’ sentencing.
On April 16, 2020, Clements was scheduled to an 18-month probation term. He had been convicted of delivery of meth after he sold about 1.75 grams, or $80 worth, of meth to a confidential informant.
Clements was sanctioned multiple times after he violated his probation, but it still hadn’t been terminated.
But on June 29, probation officers were conducting a search of Clements’ home when they alerted Norfolk police of the likely presence of drugs in the residence.
A probation officer had found a large Ziploc bag containing several large, crystalline shards; several small Ziploc bags; a digital scale; and a pill container containing $1,200 cash. Part of Clements’ probation terms was not to violate any laws.
Another man who was on probation at the time also was found at Clements’ residence. Probationers are typically ordered not to have contact with other probationers unless special circumstances exist.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said a total of 38 grams (about 0.8 pounds) of meth was found in Clements’ possession.
Clements said in court on Monday that the $1,200 was not drug money. Instead, he said, he was in a financial bind at the time and had recently sold a vehicle for that amount of money.
District Judge James Kube told Clements that he would not take into account whether the money was used in drug transactions at Clements’ sentencing. The 60-year-old was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Others appeared (or did not appear) Monday on the following charges:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Stephanie M. Allen, 36, McCook, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Soliciting prostitution, false reporting
— Dustin M. Andersen, 25, 909 S. First St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a peace officer, failure to appear when on bail
— Levi H. Baldwin, 68, 1804 Vicki Lane, motioned to continue pretrial.
Attempted possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, obstructing a peace officer
— Dalton G. Baxter, 25, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Attempted possession of testosterone, failure to appear when on bail
— Jeffrey Deboer, 60, Omaha, failed to appear, but the Madison County Attorney’s Office did not immediately request that a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jessica Holmes, 35, Linn, Kansas, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
— Hope A. Klug, 34, 906 Riverfront Road, pleaded guilty and will be referred to the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court program.
Delivery of methamphetamine — three counts, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
— Spencer R. Johnson, 42, 408½ W. Omaha Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child, false reporting
— Juan Juan-Lucas, 20, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
First-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person
— Suzy A. Milne, 48, Omaha, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams), criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear when on bail
— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, 109 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 4, motioned to continue pretrial.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear when on bail
— Rafael K. Perez, 33, Norfolk, motioned to continue pretrial.
Criminal impersonation, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Martin Santiago Jr., 24, 106 W. Maple St., failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Dee Dee A. Yawn, 50, Pierce, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)
— Justin L. Zohner, 42, 83525 550th Road, motioned to continue pretrial.
Probation violation for attempted possession of buprenorphine, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — second offense
— Derrick J. Phillips, 26, 816 Forest Drive, had his arraignment continued.
Probation violation for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Jorge E. Rocha-Mendez, 27, 718 S. 11th St., admitted to violating his probation. His sentencing was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Third-degree assault of an officer, driving under the influence
— Kevin Cerroblanco, 23, 601 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear when on bail
— Josephine D. Marshall, 23, Bartlett, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500)
— Kimberly J. McGrew, 38, 1004 Elm St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Driving under the influence — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace
— Efrain Sebastian, 30, Grand Island, pleaded not guilty to all charges.