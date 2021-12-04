MADISON — A Norfolk man faces up to 50 years in prison after he was convicted of robbery on Friday in district court.
Kain Brandt, 26, admitted to robbing the Speedee Mart gas station located in the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 1. Brandt appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday alongside his attorney, Jack Lafleur.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges of terroristic threats and conspiracy to commit robbery in exchange for Brandt’s guilty plea to robbery.
The Norfolk Police Division began investigating the incident after receiving reports of a possible robbery about 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 1. An employee at the gas station had told police that a man, later identified as Brandt, entered the store armed with a gun. Brandt held out a bag and demanded that the employee put money inside it.
Once the employee complied with Brandt’s demands, Brandt left the scene in a vehicle with another suspect, a 25-year-old Norfolk man.
An investigation pointed police to both men, and they later showed up at Brandt’s residence and asked him to come to the police station for questioning.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Brandt initially placed blame on his co-defendant, alleging that the co-defendant dared him to commit the robbery, so he did it.
But Brandt later admitted to taking a “prop gun” into the business before taking cash from the clerk and placing it into a bag. He also said that he had driven a vehicle to the gas station, and that it was his co-defendant who drove the vehicle away from the scene after the robbery.
Police said Brandt later directed them to the weapon’s location in western Norfolk. Inside a fir tree, authorities found a Daisy Powerline 340 BB gun, which was used by Brandt in the robbery.
The co-defendant, who was separately interviewed by police, said Brandt told him he had “a job” to do before driving to the gas station. He said Brandt then got out of the vehicle, armed with a gun and a bag.
While the co-defendant said Brandt didn’t tell him he was going to rob the gas station, he said that it was likely Brandt’s intention to take money from the business.
In court Friday, Brandt said he and his co-defendant had been running low on meth at the time of the robbery.
“It was around 3 a.m., and me and my co-defendant were smoking methamphetamine for two weeks and hadn’t slept for two weeks, and we were running low on meth,” he said. “We thought that we would go into the gas station and get something, so I went in there and demanded the cashier to put money in a bag, and I ran out the door.”
Brandt admitted to the judge that the BB gun used in the robbery looked like a handgun, but he said there were no ball bearings or propellant in the weapon at the time.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the fact that the weapon used in the robbery was a BB gun doesn’t mean the crime wasn’t serious.
“(Brandt) and his co-defendant went to the Speedee Mart and had a plan ahead of time,” Kiernan said. “The defendant went in, pulled out a gun that turned out to be a BB gun, but by all accounts, it looks like a handgun. That certainly made it a threatening situation.”
Johnson then found Brandt guilty of robbery, a Class 2 felony, and scheduled his sentencing for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Brandt had been housed at the Madison County Jail since his Sept. 2 arrest and was being held on a $100,000 bond, with 10% required for release. Lafleur requested a bond reduction to 10% of $80,000 for Brandt.
If Brandt or someone on his behalf could post his bond, Lafleur said, he would reside with family in Norfolk and seek treatment before his sentencing date. The Norfolk man has dependents that give him incentive to stay in the area, Lafleur said.
“We’d ask the court to consider a reduction in that amount. It would still be a substantial bond that he would have to post to be out.”
Kiernan objected to a bond reduction for Brandt, citing Brandt’s criminal history, which includes a burglary conviction in 2015 that resulted in a 3- to 5-year prison sentence.
“This is a Class 2 felony, and this was a threat of violence,” he said.
But Johnson lowered Brandt’s bond to 10% of $80,000, referencing the “significant contacts” he has in the area.
Lafleur said Brandt’s family likely would be able to post bond on Brandt’s behalf. Johnson told Brandt that he wouldn’t hesitate to forfeit Brandt’s bond if he violated his bond conditions, which would result in the bond assignee’s loss of cash.
As part of the plea agreement, the county attorney’s office agreed not to make a specific sentencing recommendation.