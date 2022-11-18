MADISON — The man serving life in prison for the 1995 murder of Gas N’ Shop clerk Ellen Gill is again trying to receive postconviction relief after numerous futile appeal efforts in his case.
Todd Cook, serving life plus 20 years for first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, appeared in Madison County District Court on Thursday via video from the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
A motion was filed by Cook on Oct. 31 requesting an order from District Judge James Kube to vacate or modify judgment pertaining to previous postconviction efforts in his case. Cook, 45, had initially pleaded not guilty but later pleaded guilty to shooting Gill on Nov. 2, 1995, in exchange for prosecutors’ agreement not to pursue the death penalty or file additional charges.
Judge Richard Garden sentenced Cook on Dec. 15 that year.
In 2013 and 2015, Kube denied Cook’s motions for postconviction relief, in part due to Cook not filing for relief within the required timeframe since his conviction.
Cook, who was 18 at the time of Gill’s murder, said he should be allowed a hearing as a result of newly discovered evidence in his case. Thus, Cook asked Kube in his complaint to dismiss or amend the orders he made in 2013 and 2015.
In a speech that lasted about 20 minutes Thursday, Cook said there is newly discovered evidence in the form of brain science that wasn't available during previous relief attempts. Specifically, Cook said developments in MRIs allow doctors to determine when the brain stimulated in certain areas and how people function as a result.
Kube told Cook that there was no way to see a scan of his brain from 1995, but Cook said there were psychological evaluations done then that would support his claim.
Cook argued there is evidence to show that, while he was 18 years old at the time of Gill’s murder, his mental age was that of a 16- or 17-year-old who deserved constitutional protections.
Cook cited case law from Michigan, Massachusetts and Washington that he said shows the sentence he is serving is unconstitutional. There needs to be an evidentiary hearing, he said, that could determine whether his claims would rise to the level of such a violation.
After arguing for an evidentiary hearing in his case, Cook pleaded that he’s been rehabilitated. Cook said he earned an associate degree in business in 2021, is a peer support leader and has had the same job in prison for the past 12 years.
“And I’ve made amends to my victim’s family and my family, Judge,” Cook said. “Believe me, I fully get it. I understand the gravity of my offense, and I have taken full responsibility for my mistakes. And it’s heartbreaking to think about the harm that I’ve caused, but I’m no longer that man.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said while Cook made his arguments eloquently, the law isn’t on his side in his case.
“I think … as this court has previously found,” Kiernan said, “statutorily, the clock has run on his legal arguments.”
Kiernan said he didn’t believe Kube had the judicial purview in Cook’s case to modify or vacate his previous order. The deputy county attorney asked Kube to dismiss Cook’s motion.
Kube took Cook’s motion under advisement.
In previous efforts to vacate his sentence, Cook alleged that judgment against him on Dec. 15, 1995, was obtained through irregularity or fraud.
Cook had requested an order to correct the record and a finding that clerical errors exist from oversight or omission.
That argument stems from Cook’s plea hearing in which he alleged that a statement he made that the killing was an accident was removed from the record. The judge at the time directed the court reporter to exclude that statement because the court could not accept Cook’s plea of guilty if he still maintained that the killing was accidental.
Cook also alleged he was denied effective assistance of counsel at the direct appeal stage of his court proceedings. Further, he has alleged that attorneys coerced him into pleading guilty.
On Jan. 29, 1995, Cook and an accomplice, Shane McManamon, entered Gas ‘N Shop, now Casey’s, on Norfolk Avenue near Faith Regional Health Services. Cook pointed a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol at Gill, a 42-year-old clerk in the store, and demanded that she open the cash register.
After McManamon removed about $200 from the cash register, Cook ordered Gill to take him to retrieve the videotape used by the store's surveillance machine. Gill took Cook to the video recorder, and Cook attempted to remove the videotape.
Cook was unable to remove the videotape from the recorder, so he shot the recorder with his pistol. Believing that he saw Gill move, Cook turned and shot Gill from about 2 feet away. The bullet struck Gill in her left hand and her throat, and she died from her gunshot wounds.
In March 2001, more than five years into his prison sentence, Cook, then 24, tried escaping the penitentiary by climbing a perimeter fence, prompting a prison guard to shoot him.
Cook, who was treated for serious injuries after being shot, had 10 to 30 months tacked onto his sentence for attempted escape.
McManamon was convicted of second-degree murder and robbery in connection with Gill’s death. He spent about 23 years in prison before being paroled in 2018. He was discharged from parole in April.