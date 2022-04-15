MADISON — A judge on Thursday didn’t grant the wish of a Madison man who asked to be put on probation for four felony convictions.
Instead, District Judge James Kube sentenced 32-year-old Cristian Burgos-Rodriguez to 9½ years in prison for assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, terroristic threats and failure to appear.
Kube sentenced Burgos-Rodriguez to the maximum sentence on the assaults and threats convictions (3 years each) and an additional 6 months for failure to appear.
Burgos-Rodriguez pleaded no contest to the assaults and threats, and guilty to failure to appear on Feb. 28. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed burglary and strangulation charges.
During a dispute with a woman in February 2020, Burgos-Rodriguez took the woman’s phone and twice grabbed her by the neck, temporarily taking away her ability to breathe.
In a June 2020 incident, a woman was having dinner at a friend’s house in Madison when Burgos-Rodriguez barged through the door uninvited and unannounced. Burgos-Rodriguez directed several derogatory terms at the woman before grabbing her neck with both hands and pushing her against a wall.
The victim’s friend threatened to call the police, so Burgos-Rodriguez temporarily took his hands off of the victim. He then forcefully put his hand around the woman’s neck with one hand, preventing her from breathing.
The victim’s friend tried to physically separate Burgos-Rodriguez and the victim, but Burgos-Rodriguez resisted and again grabbed the victim’s neck with both hands, once more constricting the woman’s breathing. Burgos-Rodriguez then took the victim’s phone and left the residence.
The victim sustained scratches, red marks and bruising on her neck and face during the incident, and she also told law enforcement that it was difficult for her to swallow.
Burgos-Rodriguez explained in the presentence investigation (PSI) report that he didn’t remember assaulting the woman — that she made it all up because she was mad that he was seeing another woman.
Burgos-Rodriguez stood by that argument in court on Thursday, but Kube wasn’t buying it.
“There was a witness who saw all this,” Kube said. “Did you read that in the reports?”
Burgos-Rodriguez, through court-certified interpreter Perla Alarcon-Flory, said he did.
“What about the fact that she had scratches and bruising and red marks on her body and her neck area? How did she get that?” Kube asked.
Burgos-Rodriguez claimed that he had no idea how that could have happened, saying he had struggled with drugs and alcohol and that he often forgets things when he’s under the influence.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said Burgos-Rodriguez consistently lied to the probation office during preparation of the PSI report and that he lied again to the judge in court.
“Today he talked a little bit about having a drug issue,” Smith said. “He doesn't have a drug problem; he has a character problem. Over and over he beats up females. That’s his character, and nothing probation can do will solve that. Jail won’t do that, even a max sentence won’t solve that. That’s his character: To beat up his females and lie about it afterwards.”
Smith asked the judge to sentence Burgos-Rodriguez to the maximum on both the strangulation and assault charges, requesting that any sentences imposed run one after the other. He noted that Burgos-Rodriguez was previously convicted of multiple domestic assaults.
“His history is that he’s not just a repeat offender, he’s a ‘repeat multiple’ offender, a serial offender when it comes to beating up females,” he said. “… The only times he doesn’t beat up females is when he’s in jail. The only way you can guarantee he’s not beating up females for some period of time is when he’s incarcerated.”
Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner said the case almost went to trial, but Burgos-Rodriguez took a plea bargain to avoid more serious charges. It’s clear, she said, that there are areas in Burgos-Rodriguez’s life that he needs to work on, particularly when it comes to struggles with cocaine, marijuana and alcohol. And probation would allow him to address those issues, Hartner said.
“There’s certainly a mental health aspect to that, and he’s not going to make any headway on (his mental health issues) if he continues to use drugs,” she said. “The structure and accountability on probation can help him work on that.”
Burgos-Rodriguez failed to appear in court on Feb. 16, 2021, and a warrant for his arrest wasn’t returned until November 2021. Hartner attributed Burgos-Rodriguez’s nearly nine-month court hiatus to the fact that he had spent time last year incarcerated in Platte County.
Hartner asked Kube to run the strangulation and domestic assault charges concurrent to each other since the charges stemmed from the same incident. She said the case did not warrant the maximum sentence.
Burgos-Rodriguez, when asked if he would like to comment, explained the issues he’s had with self-harm. He told the judge he has scars on his body, evidence he believed should show that his mental health struggles were legitimate.
“When I’m angry, I hurt myself, and I can’t calm myself down until I see blood coming out of my body,” he said.
Burgos-Rodriguez didn’t address any of the victims or offer any remorse.
Kube told him that taking his anger out on women isn’t the answer.
“I find it interesting that when you are angry, you hurt yourself as you just indicated,” the judge said. “It’s also very clear to me that when you get angry, you hurt other people, too.
“I also find it interesting in your comments that you don’t mention any of your victims or their injuries, or the assaults you perpetrated.”
Kube said it was difficult for him to believe that Burgos-Rodriguez doesn’t remember what happened. Further, the judge said, the argument that Burgos-Rodriguez was set up wasn’t plausible.
“For whatever reason, you feel it’s appropriate to injure, assault, beat up and threaten women,” Kube said. “I don’t know why that is. Maybe it comes from your upbringing — I don't know — but it’s wrong.”
Burgos-Rodriguez must serve 4 years and 9 months in prison, less 250 days credit before he becomes eligible for mandatory release. He also was ordered to serve 18 months’ postrelease supervision.
Others were scheduled for sentencing on Thursday for the following:
Attempted possession of testosterone, failure to appear
— Jeffrey Deboer, 60, Lincoln, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 44 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jessica Holmes, 36, Linn, Kansas, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived, costs.
Revocation of probation for driving during revocation, attempted driving during revocation
— Gwen R. Howard, 49, 910 W. Park Ave., 24-month probation term extended 3 months, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, attempted tampering with evidence, failure to appear
— Josephine D. Marshall, 23, Bartlett, tested positive for methamphetamine. Her sentencing was continued to Friday.
Postrelease supervision violation for assault by strangulation
— Lochlan J. Simonson, 19, 900 S. 16th St., No. 1, failed to appear. His bond was revoked, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Dawn Heller, 39, Plainview, $500, costs.
— Georgia M. Little, 20, Beemer, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation
— Rebecca L. Levine, 36, 2214 W. Norfolk Ave., 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Possession of a written instrument forgery device, attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Anthony E. Kent, 42, Madison County Jail, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 44 days served, costs.