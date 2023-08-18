An Iowa man has been charged with felony theft after he allegedly cashed in on a down payment for a construction project in Madison County but never did the job.
County Judge Michael Long signed an arrest warrant on Thursday for Jeremy Lawson, 47, of Bloomfield, Iowa, who was charged on Wednesday by the Madison County Attorney’s Office with one count of theft by deception ($5,000 or more).
In May, a woman told an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that she believed she was a victim of theft, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman advised that her husband had contacted Homestead Builders of Drakeville, lowa, in 2021 and negotiated with Lawson, the company’s owner, to construct a metal building on property they own.
On July 17, 2021, the husband signed a construction contract for the building with a Homestead Builders representative. The contract was signed at the alleged victims’ home in Madison County.
The agreed total cost of the project was $54,500, with a down payment of $13,625 paid for with a check on the same day the contract was signed. The down payment was deposited into an account four days later.
One of the alleged victims made several attempts to coordinate the construction of the building between July 2021 and May 2023 through telephone, text messages and Facebook Messenger.
But Lawson, according to the affidavit, infrequently responded to the alleged victim’s messages. And when Lawson did respond, he apparently would say that he would complete the project once time allowed.
The last time the alleged victims had contact with Lawson was on Nov. 18, 2022, when he allegedly said he would start the job on Nov. 21. But he never showed up.
Attempts to contact Lawson on Nov. 21 and afterward were not fruitful.
On April 28, one of the alleged victims sent Lawson a message requesting for Lawson to either coordinate construction of the building or reimburse the property owners for their down payment. Lawson, according to law enforcement, did not respond.
Additional attempts at making contact with Lawson also were not successful.
The affidavit alleges that Lawson has not followed through on his end of the contract agreement nor has he reimbursed the alleged victims for their down payment.
“Jeremy Lawson’s actions show that his intent is to deprive the (alleged victims) of the contracted building or reimbursement of the $13,625 down payment,” an investigator wrote.
Lawson, if convicted, would face up to a 20-year prison sentence. Long set his bail at $50,000.