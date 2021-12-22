MADISON — A Norfolk man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly telling a girl he would do her favors in exchange for sex.
The Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services received reports referencing possible child abuse on Aug. 19. The reports were in reference to alleged statements made by 55-year-old Herman Santifer.
During an Aug. 25 meeting at the Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, a girl reported that she had been alone with Santifer for a period of time on Aug. 16. According to court documents, Santifer learned on that day that the girl had recently separated from her boyfriend.
The girl alleged that Santifer asked her if she was sexually active or watched pornography.
The girl then told authorities that Santifer asked her if he could give her an allowance and pay for her to get her nails and hair done on a weekly basis in exchange for sex and sexual acts. Santifer allegedly told the girl that such exchanges are “normal.”
The purported victim reported the alleged conversation to police three days after it happened. The girl said she didn’t immediately tell police about her conversation with Santifer out of fear of alienating herself from family members.
A Child Protective Services professional later spoke to Santifer about the allegations. According to a probable cause affidavit, Santifer admitted to having a conversation with the girl about sex. Santifer said he told the girl that the reason her boyfriend broke up with her may have been because she was not pleasing him sexually and she “needed to learn how to do it better.”
During Santifer’s conversation with Child Protective Services, he also allegedly admitted to using marijuana daily. Authorities reviewed texts exchanged between Santifer and the girl and determined that Santifer had been supplying the girl with marijuana.
On Aug. 17, a day after the alleged sexually oriented conversation between Santifer and the girl, Santifer sent her a text message saying, “Remember now you can't tell anyone what we talked about, not even your friends. No one, you hear me.”
Police spoke to Santifer again on Sept. 7. He admitted to having a sexually charged conversation with the alleged victim, but he said the conversation was about what the girl could do for her ex-boyfriend, not Santifer.
Santifer was shown the alleged text message he had sent to the girl about not disclosing their face-to-face conversation to anyone, but Santifer said he didn’t remember sending the text.
According to police, Santifer later admitted to giving the girl marijuana. He implied that the text must have been in reference to keeping quiet about marijuana.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office filed charges of intentional child abuse and soliciting prostitution of a minor against Santifer on Oct. 27. His case was bound over to district court on Dec. 14.
The child abuse charge is a Class 3A felony, and the solicitation charge is a Class 4 felony. Santifer faces up to 5 years in prison if he is convicted on both charges.
His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.