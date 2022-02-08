MADISON — A judge denied a former Battle Creek man’s request to have two charges of sexual assault dismissed at a hearing on Monday in district court.
Charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child were filed against 48-year-old Stacey Schaller in March 2021 following a law enforcement investigation. Authorities alleged at the conclusion of their investigation that Schaller had sexually assaulted a minor on several occasions in both Battle Creek and Sidney.
The alleged victim told police that she was 8 years old the first time Schaller touched her vaginal area in Battle Creek. The alleged assaults would have started sometime prior to 2016. Schaller would rub the girl’s private area on top of her clothing and on her bare skin, she said.
The girl said she also asked Schaller why he touched her inappropriately, and he reportedly replied that it was because she had a pretty shape.
The girl further alleged that Schaller would also put his hand under her shirt and touch her chest area. Incidents like this would happen every night while the victim and Schaller lived in Battle Creek, she said. Schaller allegedly touched the girl sexually twice after they had moved to Sidney.
The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of her interview with police, said she told two loved ones about the alleged abuse in the summer of 2020. She explained that she told others about the abuse because Schaller was reportedly “trying to be alone with her.”
A male who also was interviewed by police told authorities that he recalled an incident in 2017 or 2018 in Battle Creek where he said he saw Schaller touching the girl inappropriately.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, is representing Schaller. A motion to dismiss Schaller’s case with prejudice was filed on Schaller’s behalf on Friday.
The motion was filed in response to a Nebraska revised statute that gives an inmate at the Nebraska Department of Corrections the right to stand trial on charges within 180 days of when prosecutors receive a certificate stating that a defendant was admitted to a corrections facility.
On May 6, 2021, Schaller was sentenced to prison for unrelated child sexual assaults in Cheyenne County. The certificate stating Schaller was housed at the Nebraska Department of Corrections was received by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on July 8, 2021.
If a case is not brought to trial within the 180-day statutory timeframe, no court is allowed to have jurisdiction over the case and it is to be dismissed. In the defense’s motion, Hartner alleged that the state did not bring Schaller to trial within the 180 days.
Jan. 3, 2022, marked 180 days within the county attorney’s receipt of the incarceration certificate. But at Monday’s hearing, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith argued that Schaller’s case had to be continued multiple times because of Schaller’s inability to appear in court because of COVID-related issues.
Because of these issues, Smith said, the amount of time elapsed between continued hearings should not be calculated toward the 180 days. The county attorney had to show “good cause,” or a substantial legal reason, that Schaller’s speedy trial rights were not infringed upon.
According to court journal entries that Smith offered as evidentiary exhibits on Monday, Schaller was scheduled to appear for court by Zoom video conference on Aug. 10. There were technical issues that day with Zoom, so Schaller’s hearing was continued to Aug. 18.
“The state argues good cause because you can’t have a hearing without a defendant,” Smith said.
Schaller was then unable to make a court appearance on Aug. 18 because he was in quarantine at prison due to an exposure to COVID-19. That hearing was subsequently continued to Oct. 1, Smith said.
Schaller again was unable to appear on Oct. 1 due to quarantine requirements, and District Judge Mark Johnson continued his case to Oct. 22. Smith argued that good cause was once again shown that Schaller’s speedy trial rights were not being violated.
The continuances added up to 63 days that should not be counted toward the 180-day speedy trial calculation, Smith said. Had Schaller’s trial commenced on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, only 156 days legally would have passed since the county attorney’s office received Schaller’s certificate of incarceration.
“The court can find good cause; it’s in there,” Smith said. “I’ll also point out that both statutes provide for continuances by the court or by counsel. … There has been no constitutional infringement by anybody.”
Hartner argued that continuances related to COVID are not mentioned in the statutes that Smith referred to.
“It was continued because of COVID, not because of case law,” she said.
Johnson ruled that Smith had shown good cause that the state did not exceed the 180-day speedy trial timeframe.
“It does appear as though, at first blush, we are over the 180 days,” the judge said. “But, as the court of appeals has stated — most recently in State vs. Young — speedy trial depends on several things, which the state identified.
“The court will adopt (the state’s) calculation, and so the motion for absolute discharge based upon a request for disposition of untried charges is overruled, as a period of 180 days have not elapsed, taking into account continuances of good cause.”
Schaller’s trial had remained scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 14, but Hartner motioned to continue the trial, citing that she didn’t think a ruling on the motion to dismiss would be made on Monday.
Smith didn’t object to a continuance, and Johnson scheduled Schaller’s jury trial for Monday, April 11. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18.
Smith said he anticipates a plea deal being agreed upon and that a trial might not even be necessary.
First-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class 1B felony punishable by up to 20 years to life in prison. Third-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
Schaller is serving his Cheyenne County sentence at the Omaha Correctional Center. He is being held on 10% of a $100,000 bond in his Madison County case.