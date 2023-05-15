A Battle Creek man who prompted a large law enforcement response in north Norfolk last week after he allegedly held two women hostage with a stick of dynamite could face up to 70 years in prison.
Kelly Red Tomahawk, 37, was charged on Friday with two counts each of terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment, as well as possession of a destructive device, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.
Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to North 13th Street in Norfolk after he received a report that two women were being held against their will inside a white Ford Focus that was traveling southbound on Highway 81 near Hadar.
Another law enforcement officer in an unmarked vehicle spotted the Focus near the intersection of 13th Street and Alaska Avenue. A man later identified as Red Tomahawk could be seen sitting in the front passenger seat.
Once additional officers responded to the area, a high-risk traffic stop was initiated near Georgia Avenue and 13th Street. The vehicle pulled over in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue, just east of 13th Street.
Each of the Focus’ three occupants were handcuffed and secured into patrol vehicles.
The driver of the Focus told a deputy that she and Red Tomahawk had previously been in a relationship. She said she was driving Red Tomahawk to Norfolk from her home in Randolph.
During the trip, Red Tomahawk was upset and allegedly told the driver and a backseat passenger that he would blow them up with dynamite if the vehicle stopped or if law enforcement became involved.
Red Tomahawk initially did not reveal the unlit dynamite but eventually threw it at the driver, she alleged. The woman told the deputy that the explosive was between the driver’s seat and center console.
The deputy, according to the affidavit, looked inside the vehicle and found a cylindrical device wrapped in brown paper with a green fuse protruding from it.
The driver then provided a written statement and was released from handcuffs.
The backseat passenger also told authorities that Red Tomahawk had threatened both women with dynamite. She, too, was later removed from handcuffs.
Red Tomahawk agreed to an interview in which he told the deputy that the dynamite belonged to the driver and that he did not threaten either of the women. He also said that he did not forbid the women from exiting the vehicle.
Due to the potential that an explosive was inside the Focus, Nebraska State Patrol bomb technicians were called to clear the vehicle. Some houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
While the vehicle was being cleared, authorities allegedly located the explosive device, three knives, a glass pipe with white residue and THC wax.
During a second interview at the Madison County Jail, Red Tomahawk disclosed that he and the driver of the Focus had gotten into an argument the night before about the woman going out to obtain narcotics.
Red Tomahawk said he went to sleep shortly thereafter but was still upset when he woke up Thursday morning, so he started breaking methamphetamine pipes in the house. Red Tomahawk also was unsettled because the woman was not home when he awoke.
When the woman returned home, the pair began to argue again, during which Red Tomahawk kicked a metal container. The half stick of dynamite fell out of the container, Red Tomahawk said, and he placed the device in his pocket.
According to the deputy, Red Tomahawk admitted to saying some things he shouldn’t have. But he said he did not make any threats. Further, he added, he gave the explosive to the driver near Wee Town, about 10 miles north of Norfolk.
Red Tomahawk is being held in jail on $250,000 bail set by County Judge Michael Long. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.