CENTER — The former Creighton man charged in the January 2021 death of a 4-month-old child made his first appearance in Knox County District Court on Tuesday.
Edward Stephen Davis, 29, pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse resulting in death and manslaughter. The charges were filed following a lengthy investigation by the Creighton Police Department into the death of Ender Lee Davis in Creighton last year.
Davis, clad in an orange jumpsuit, shackles and handcuffs, appeared before District Judge James Kube alongside his attorneys, Sarah Newell of Lincoln and Rodney Smith of O’Neill. A blank-faced Davis awaited his hearing in the jury box of the Knox County district courtroom with his head pointed down.
Kube advised Davis of his rights and the possible penalties for the crimes with which he’s been charged. A conviction for child abuse resulting in death, a Class 1B felony, carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison. Manslaughter, a Class 2A felony, carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.
Smith, Knox County public defender, was initially appointed to represent Davis and appeared alongside Davis at his arraignment and his previous county court hearings. Newell, an attorney with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, was appointed as co-counsel for Davis on Jan. 13. Samantha Holecek, deputy Knox County attorney, represented the state on Tuesday.
In a probable-cause affidavit, Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan said he and Creighton Ambulance were dispatched to a Creighton residence about 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021, in reference to an unresponsive infant.
Duncan said he noticed blood in multiple locations at the scene, including on a bed sheet, a bassinet, a pillow inside the bassinet and on baby clothes on the floor. Ender Davis was transported to the Creighton hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Given the suspicious circumstances, Duncan asked to speak to Davis about the incident. Davis waived his Miranda rights and agreed to answer questions for an extended period of time on the night of Ender Davis’ death.
The 29-year-old told Duncan that Ender’s mother had been in Laurel at the time and that he was a stay-at-home father.
An autopsy conducted at the Douglas County Coroner’s Office revealed that Ender Davis suffered blunt force injuries to his head, neck and torso. According to the coroner’s examination, the infant sustained an acute traumatic brain injury; multiple hemorrhages around his head, spinal cord, eyes and organs; and mouth injuries.
Following extensive questioning and several months of follow-up investigation by Duncan, the Knox County Attorney’s Office formally charged Edward Davis in Ender Davis’ death in November.
Davis was residing in Brownwood, Texas, at the time of his arrest and was later extradited to Knox County by Sheriff Don Henery. Henery told the Daily News that Davis’ conduct has been upstanding since he was taken into Knox County’s custody.
“His behavior’s actually been above the board,” Henery said.
Davis has remained housed at the Knox County Jail in Center pending his posting of bond, which is set at 10% of $500,000. Neither counsel asked to be heard on Davis’ bond amount.
Several people were present in the courtroom on Tuesday, but it wasn’t clear whether any were there in support of Davis or the alleged victim.
Davis is scheduled to appear next for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, March 29. His jury trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18, but the trial is expected to be continued to a later date.
Others were arraigned by Kube on Tuesday on the following charges:
First-degree arson
— Journey Thoms, 21, Bloomfield, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Richard A. Rice, 62, Bloomfield, pleaded not guilty.