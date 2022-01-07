CENTER — The 29-year-old former Creighton man charged in the death of his 4-month-old son waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday and had his case bound over to Knox County District Court.
Edward Stephen Davis appeared before County Judge Donna Taylor on Thursday alongside his attorney, Rodney Smith of O’Neill. Davis is charged with child abuse resulting in death, a Class 1B felony, and manslaughter, a Class 2A felony.
Davis — who most recently resided in Brownwood, Texas, before his extradition to Knox County — is accused of beating Ender Lee Davis unconscious on Jan. 13, 2021, at his residence in Creighton, causing the infant child’s death.
The charges filed against Davis followed an extensive investigation headed by Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan.
In a probable cause affidavit, Duncan said he and Creighton Ambulance were dispatched to a Creighton residence about 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021, in reference to an unresponsive infant.
Duncan said he noticed blood in multiple locations at the scene, including on a bed sheet, a bassinet, a pillow inside the bassinet and on baby clothes on the floor. Ender Davis was transported to the Creighton hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Given the suspicious circumstances, Duncan asked to speak to Davis about the incident. Davis waived his Miranda rights and agreed to answer questions for an extended period of time on the night of Ender Davis’ death.
Edward Davis allegedly told the police chief that he was trying to feed his son on the night of Jan. 13. He then reportedly told Duncan that the infant suddenly started acting as though he couldn’t breathe. The former Creighton man advised that he had tried getting his son to drink from a bottle, but he wasn’t cooperating.
During further questioning about the incident, Duncan said he pressed Davis on why blood was present throughout the residence. Davis continued to state that he repeatedly tried getting Ender to eat, Duncan said, without directly answering the question.
“He’s eating a little bit, he ate just a tiny little bit of that bottle,” Davis allegedly said. “Then he started to act funky … he was acting like he wasn’t really capable of breathing or whatnot.
“So I grabbed a hold of his face. I’m squeezing, I’m trying to get him to cooperate, trying to get him to come here, you know what I mean. And, I don’t know, he just, he’s just acting like a (expletive).”
Also during questioning, Davis was asked about when he noticed Ender had started bleeding, Duncan said, and Davis said he started noticing blood coming from Ender’s mouth after Ender had “fallen down.”
Davis explained that he and the infant had fallen asleep on the couch. Once Davis woke up, he said, he realized that Ender had fallen off his lap and on to the hardwood floor, where he was lying face down. Davis suggested that Ender’s fall on to the floor could have been the source of his bleeding from the mouth.
Ender had begun making a “hissing noise” and later became unresponsive, according to Davis. He then said that he attempted performing CPR on Ender for about 10 minutes before calling 911.
The 29-year-old told Duncan that Ender’s mother had been in Laurel at the time and that he was a stay-at-home father.
An autopsy conducted at the Douglas County Coroner’s Office revealed that Ender Davis suffered blunt force injuries to his head, neck and torso. According to the coroner’s examination, the infant sustained an acute traumatic brain injury; multiple hemorrhages around his head, spinal cord, eyes and organs; and mouth injuries.
Taylor signed a warrant for Davis’ arrest on Nov. 29 and set his bond at $500,000, with 10% required for release. Davis was transported to the Knox County Jail on Dec. 7 and has been housed there since his extradition because of his inability to post bond.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas had said in an email on Dec. 30 that he anticipated Davis would waive his preliminary hearing. All defendants charged with a felony in Nebraska have the right to a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause that a felony was committed. If a judge determines there is probable cause, the case gets bound over to district court.
Davis is scheduled to be arraigned in Knox County District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 9 a.m. Judge James Kube will preside over the case.
If he is convicted, Davis could be sentenced to life in prison. The child abuse charge carries a penalty of 20 years to life, and the manslaughter charge holds a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment.