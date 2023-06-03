A warrant was issued for a Norfolk man on Friday following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at an apartment building in November.
Dion Maurice Hood, 31, was charged by the Madison County Attorney’s Office with one count of first-degree sexual assault after DNA tests reportedly linked him to the purported crime.
An investigation began shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 when a woman told emergency room staff at Faith Regional Health Services that she had been sexually assaulted by a man named Maurice.
The alleged victim told responding officers that she and her son were visiting a friend at an apartment on Woodhurst Avenue. The woman and her son got into an argument and her son left.
The woman followed her son into the hallway, she said, where the argument continued. A door to another apartment opened, and the man inside asked the woman if she needed any assistance.
The woman told police that she did not know the man but that he had said his name was Maurice. The alleged victim, who said she had been drinking heavily that day, went inside the man’s apartment and passed out on his couch.
According to an arrest affidavit, the woman awoke to find her clothes removed and the man sexually assaulting her. The alleged victim purportedly asked the man to stop, but he continued.
The alleged victim said she got dressed but that the man had kept her shirt and undergarment.
She then left the apartment and met family members who took her to the hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed by a forensic nurse. The kit was submitted to the Nebraska State Patrol lab.
That night, a Norfolk police detective went to Hood’s apartment. Hood said he had heard a disturbance in the hallway and offered the alleged victim a safe place.
Hood said the woman sat on the couch and fell asleep for a short time. He later woke her and told her that she needed to leave the apartment because he needed to go, he said. Hood denied there being any sexual contact between himself and the woman.
The detective went to Hood’s apartment again the next day, and Hood doubled down on his statement from the night before that there was not any sexual contact between the two.
Hood later agreed to provide a DNA sample and signed a voluntary release form. The detective collected a buccal sample that also was submitted to the state patrol lab.
The detective received the results of the sexual assault kit on May 9. The exam, according to the affidavit, showed the presence of male sperm.
The male sperm was compared to Hood’s DNA. The comparison showed that the sperm is 151 octillion (151 with 27 zeroes) times more likely to be Hood’s than someone who isn’t related to him.
Police officers’ attempts to speak with Hood at his apartment have since been unsuccessful.
Hood, if he’s convicted, would face up to 50 years in prison.