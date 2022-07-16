MADISON — A Columbus man with a laundry list of criminal convictions has been charged with a felony after he allegedly made serious threats against a woman and her children at a Newman Grove residence.
A complaint filed on Friday charges 35-year-old Calvin Wright with one count of terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, following a disturbance late Wednesday.
About 11:20 p.m., Newman Grove Police Chief Mick Zabka responded to the scene of a verbal disturbance at a residence on North Third Street in Newman Grove. A woman had told dispatch that she and Wright had gotten into an argument after Wright alleged that the woman was “messing around with the neighbor.”
Wright was visibly upset and pacing back and forth when Zabka arrived, the police chief wrote in a probable-cause affidavit. Wright initially told Zabka that he wasn’t going to talk to law enforcement because he didn’t believe he did anything wrong.
Eventually, Wright told Zabka that if Zabka wanted to talk to him, then the police chief would have to go on a walk with him. While talking to Zabka, Wright reportedly said voices were talking to him, but he refused to disclose what the voices were saying.
While Zabka was questioning Wright, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene to assist, and Zabka asked the deputy to talk to the woman to find out if she had been assaulted. While investigating, authorities learned that Wright allegedly threatened to burn the house down while the woman and five children were inside.
Wright was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail.
Additionally, a complaint had been filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on June 27 charging Wright with two counts each of trespassing and criminal mischief and one count of theft stemming from a separate incident.
The woman refused to cooperate in that case, Zabka said, because she was terrified of what Wright would do to her or her children if she helped incriminate Wright. The woman said she feared that if she took action, Wright might kill her or himself.
Wednesday’s incident was the latest in a series of run-ins with the law for Wright.
Last August, Wright was released from prison after serving nearly 22 months for two convictions of meth delivery and one count of assault by a confined person. Before that, Wright served more than 4 years in prison for third-degree domestic assault, stalking, possession of meth with intent to deliver and third-degree assault on an officer. The Columbus man also previously spent 11 months in prison for being an accessory to burglary.
Wright is scheduled to appear in Madison County Court on Tuesday, July 19. He is housed at the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond set by Judge Donna Taylor.