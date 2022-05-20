MADISON — A Norfolk man who tested positive for meth before a court hearing on Thursday said the sheriff’s office contaminated the sample he provided.
Deak Chamberlain, 59, had his name put on a list of people who were required to take a drug test before their hearings. Chamberlain said he had an objection to being put on that list and asked District Judge James Kube if he could be heard on that objection.
Despite his objection to having to take the drug test, Chamberlain said he decided to be cooperative and took the test anyway. Kube allowed Chamberlain to be heard.
“I don’t know what kind of test they gave me, but I know they didn’t use proper lab procedure in there,” Chamberlain said. “I also know the harassment I was subjected to by the sheriff’s office when I was originally picked up on this charge.”
Chamberlain continued to say that a woman he knew also was harassed and abused while undergoing drug testing. That woman, Kimberly McGrew, misfired at the testing receptacle and left the courthouse without testing.
Chamberlain did not elaborate on the harassment and abuse he and his friend supposedly endured.
“I find this disgusting,” Chamberlain said. “There has been no question as to whether I’m on any kind of prescription medication that might come up as positive on the test you take. And I would ask that the court give me 24 hours to get a test from an independent lab. Because I know that I do not have methamphetamine in my system.”
Kube told Chamberlain that the urinalysis detects meth easily and denied the Norfolk man’s request to find an independent lab. But Chamberlain didn’t quit.
“What’s also very detectable is cross-contamination,” he said. “And I noticed the man doing the test there did not change his gloves between tests. It’s very possible to get a wrong conclusion from these tests.”
The judge said Chamberlain’s sample could be retested, but Chamberlain said he didn’t want that because the test was contaminated and would be positive again.
Kube said he would allow Chamberlain to take a completely new test, and the sheriff’s office said it would allow Chamberlain to test again on Friday.
Chamberlain is facing charges of possession of meth and driving under suspension.
Others were scheduled to be arraigned on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Eric Benavides, 26, Madison, tested positive for methamphetamine. Kube revoked Benavides’ bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
— Eric J. Jones, 36, 814 S. 12th St., tested positive for methamphetamine. Kube revoked Jones’ bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Probation violation for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
— Spencer R. Johnson, 43, 408½ W. Omaha Ave., had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Tampering with evidence
— Jacob R. Kittle, 45, 406 E. Park Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999)
— Colin McConnell-Vontz, 24, McCook, pleaded guilty.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Kevin E. Romero, 33, Neligh, pleaded not guilty.
Probation violation for attempted custody order violation
— Leticia K. Wiebelhaus, 36, Auburn, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Postrelease supervision violation for driving under the influence — fourth offense
— Riley D. Thompson, 38, Ravenna, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained. His bond was set at $5,000.