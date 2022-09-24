MADISON — A judge on Friday sentenced a Norfolk man to probation for a sexual assault the man committed when he was 16 years old.
Citing a criminal record that shows Jose Rodriguez Jr. had not committed any sexual offenses in the last decade, plus the fact that Rodriguez perpetrated his crimes as a boy, District Judge James Kube sentenced the 26-year-old to 24 months of probation.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and third-degree sexual assault on June 29 and faced up to 4 years in prison.
The victim, who was 11 to 13 years old at the time of the sexual assaults, went to police in June 2021 to report that Rodriguez had made unwanted sexual advances toward her between May and December 2012. Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, alleged in a complaint that the abuse occurred from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2012. Rodriguez was 14 to 16 years old at the time.
According to an affidavit, the victim said in a July 6, 2021, interview with police that Rodriguez first started touching her in private areas of her body without her permission in the spring of 2012.
The victim told a police detective that after returning to Norfolk from an out-of-town church event, Rodriguez offered to give her a ride home. Instead of taking her home, she said, Rodriguez pulled into an abandoned lot and forced himself onto her sexually.
During a separate incident in the fall of 2012, Rodriguez shoved the victim against a washer and forced her to have sex with him at a local shop, the detective said. Rodriguez reportedly told the victim not to tell anybody what had happened.
An investigator interviewed Rodriguez in mid-July 2021. After initially telling the investigator there was nothing intimate that had occurred between himself and the victim, Rodriguez admitted that he may have “touched her wrong” when they were doing things “like playing tag.”
Rodriguez also initially denied having sex with the victim, according to the affidavit, but later admitted that it could have happened “maybe once.” Rodriguez kept telling the investigator that he has a bad memory, which blurred his recall of what had happened.
At Rodriguez’s sentencing, the victim, now in her 20s, testified that she waited 10 years to disclose what Rodriguez did because she felt disgusting and unworthy and didn’t think people would believe her.
“He took so many things away from me and acts like nothing happened,” the victim said. “... I’ve felt so many things — angry, sad — I’ve felt so many things that I can’t put into words.”
The victim, who often was brought to tears while she testified, looked at Rodriguez, who was seated about 10 feet in front of her, and told him she forgave him.
“I’m not going to stand up here and speak of the horrible things you did to me,” she told Rodriguez. “Nor will I stand up here and talk about what I went through and what I felt. I’m going to talk about what God has shown me. Through all this that you did to me, I am the person I am today.”
The victim’s father also took the witness stand, saying he is someone who always wants to protect his kids, and that he felt as though he failed his daughter by not being able to prevent Rodriguez’s sexual assaults.
The victim’s father, too, forgave Rodriguez.
“I’m here because I wanted to do the same thing as my daughter,” he said. “I want to forgive this gentleman even though he hasn’t asked for forgiveness.”
SMITH SAID the fact that Rodriguez was around 16 when he sexually assaulted the victim made it difficult for the state and for the victim’s family.
Sometimes, the county attorney said, attorneys and judges encounter defendants who are remorseful. The pre-sentence investigation, Smith said, indicated the opposite in Rodriguez’s case.
“He realizes he’s in trouble, he realizes he may go to jail today and he’ll have a 15-year sex offender registry,” Smith said. “What he hasn’t realized yet is the amount of pain he's caused people.
“You don’t see remorse.”
Smith said while the victim and her father had forgiven Rodriguez, it isn’t the state’s function or a judge’s function to do so. Rather, he said, the state’s function is to punish, deter, protect and rehabilitate.
“Those things don't happen without a substantial sentence,” he said.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Eric Hagen, repeated a statement from the victim’s father, saying, “When I was young, I loved fighting, loved doing stupid stuff, but I grew up.”
“How many of us are the same today as we were when we were 15, 16 years old?” Hagen said. “I would guess none of us. We’ve all learned lessons in our lives, and we’ve all moved forward and grew up.”
Hagen said that while Rodriguez’s crimes are serious, his criminal history is essentially nonexistent since he turned 19. Additionally, the defense attorney said, Rodriguez has consistently been employed for several years and lacks a pro-criminal attitude.
As for the potential for Rodriguez to reoffend, Hagen said a psycho-sexual evaluation indicated that men who go 10 years in society since they committed their first sex crime without committing another similar offense have the same risk of reoffense as any other adult male.
“Mr. Rodriguez is not more likely to commit a sex offense than the county attorney,” Hagen said.
Rodriguez’s was not an ordinary case, Hagen said. It happened when he was a minor, and had he been charged at that time his crimes occurred, his case would have been disposed of in juvenile court.
“Probation is exactly what would have happened then and it’s exactly what needs to happen today,” he said. “... If we are serious about rehab and returning offenders to become law-abiding citizens in society — if that’s what justice is — then probation is what this man needs.”
An emotional Rodriguez said the case had been dragging on him. Rodriguez said he was sorry and had started to see progress in his life.
“This happened 10 years ago,” he said. “We’re all kids at a certain point. We make mistakes.”
KUBE SAID there is no doubt that the victim will never forget what happened to her. She was a child at the time, the judge said, which is part of what made Rodriguez’s case difficult.
Kube said he also knows that Rodriguez was a boy when he sexually assaulted the victim and didn’t know enough about right and wrong to realize how much he would hurt the victim and her family.
The judge took into account that Rodriguez’s case quite possibly would have been handled in juvenile court if his crimes came to light 10 years ago, he said.
“I don’t know that you have just as much of a probability to reoffend as anybody else,” Kube said. “Only you know that. It's what’s in your heart and in your head.”
In addition to probation, Rodriguez also will have to serve 90 days in jail before his probation term ends, unless that jail time is waived later on. He also is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
