MADISON — A Lincoln man alleged to have been in an altercation involving guns at a Norfolk house party last Christmas appeared in Madison County Court on Thursday.
T’Shawn Evans, 19, is charged with two counts each of using a firearm to commit a felony and making terroristic threats, crimes he was charged with in January following an investigation by the Norfolk Police Division.
A warrant was issued for Evans’ arrest when he was charged, but it wasn’t until Nov. 14 that he was apprehended by the Lincoln Police Department. He has remained in custody at the Madison County Jail since his arrest and is being held on $250,000 bond.
Norfolk police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North 10th Street shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, after a fight broke out at a large party that started the night before. Two men who were assaulted had to be transported to the hospital with facial fractures.
A 14-year-old witness told police that Evans had pointed a handgun with a laser at her and threatened to shoot her. The teenager also alleged that Evans had pointed the gun at her father, telling the man he would be shot if he didn’t leave.
The girl’s father said he didn’t know who had pointed the gun at him. A second witness, a 19-year-old woman, also identified Evans as having had a gun with a laser during the fight.
The same two witnesses also identified Kalin Bennett, then 19, as someone who had a gun and was pointing it at people at the party. Bennett denied ever having a gun during the fight, but he admitted to being involved in assaulting the two men who had to be hospitalized.
Police said the assault victims were struck with metal objects, bricks and tops of garage cans. Prosecutors said one of the individuals — in addition to having suffered multiple facial fractures — was struggling to breathe on his own while at the hospital and had to be intubated.
Bennett had initially faced firearm and threats charges, but those charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in March. In May, District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Bennett to 3 to 6 years in prison.
Also charged in connection with the house party incident are 21-year-olds Marlin Smith Jr. and Terron Nelson, both of Norfolk. Smith is charged with second-degree assault and is scheduled to appear in court next on Monday, Dec. 19; Nelson is set to appear on Monday, Dec. 5.
Evans would face a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison and up to 106 years if he is convicted.
Multiple court-appointed attorneys have withdrawn from representing Evans because of conflicts of interest. On Thursday, County Judge Ross Stoffer appointed Jack Lafleur to represent Evans.
Evans asked the judge for a bond reduction. Stoffer, after reviewing the arrest affidavit in Evans’ case, continued bond at $250,000, citing the seriousness of the allegations against Evans.
Stoffer said he had to consider protection of the public and the circumstances that might determine whether Evans would appear in court if he posted bond. The judge told Evans he would be able to make another request at having his bond reduced during his next hearing when he is accompanied by an attorney.
Evans is scheduled to appear next on Tuesday, Dec. 6.