A Magnet man accused of driving to Hastings last May and subjecting a 15-year-old girl to sexual intercourse had his case bound over to Adams County District Court last week.
Sage Stolpe, 21, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, which is punishable by up to 50 years in prison. He was named in a complaint filed in August by the Adams County Attorney’s Office and waived his right to have a preliminary hearing on March 8.
On May 27, 2022, an Adams County sheriff’s deputy was notified of a possible sexual assault involving a 15-year-old female victim, according to an arrest affidavit. The deputy made contact that day with the girl at a Hastings hospital.
The girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted earlier that day. She had become acquainted through social media with a then 20-year-old named Sage, identified as Stolpe, from the Norfolk area, she said.
The girl said she and Stolpe had agreed to meet up on May 27. Stolpe drove to Hastings that day, picked up the girl at her home and drove to a rural location in Adams County.
While the vehicle was parked, the girl alleged that there was a nonconsensual encounter between her and Stolpe. After the purported sexual assault, Stolpe dropped the girl off at her friend’s house in Hastings.
Later that day, Stolpe made a voluntary statement to law enforcement authorities at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, according to the affidavit.
Stolpe told officers that he had driven to Hastings to meet the girl whom he had talked to on social media. Stolpe said he had picked the girl up and drove to a location north of Hastings, where there was a sexual encounter.
Stolpe said the girl had told him she was 18 years old, and that he did not know that she was 15.
During a follow-up interview with investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, Stolpe said the girl had become “sexually active” before a sexual encounter occurred.
Stolpe again told investigators that he wasn’t previously aware that the girl was 15. Immediately after the sexual encounter, Stolpe said the girl told him she was 15, so he drove her back to Hastings.
Stolpe was arrested Aug. 30 by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant. An Adams County judge had set Stolpe’s bond at $200,000; 10% was posted on Stolpe’s behalf on Sept. 1 for his release.
STOLPE ALSO is facing a separate felony theft charge in Cedar County and two counts of misdemeanor theft in Madison County.
According to a Cedar County affidavit, Stolpe stole multiple rings worth more than $2,000 from family members and later sold the rings to a jewelry store in Norfolk.
Stolpe was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 21 and is charged with felony theft that carries up to a 2-year prison sentence. A Cedar County judge had fixed bond at $25,000, and Stolpe was released after posting 10% on Jan. 24.
He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Cedar County Court on Wednesday.