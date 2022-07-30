A 24-year-old McCook man who was sentenced on Thursday to probation for felony theft was charged on Friday with stealing a vehicle in Norfolk.
Court documents show that Colin McConnell-Vontz was charged on Friday with one count of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 4 felony, after law enforcement named him as a suspect in two vehicle thefts in Madison County and a gas drive-off in Adams County.
In an arrest affidavit, a Norfolk police officer said he was dispatched to the 900 block of Queen City Boulevard for a report of a stolen vehicle about 8 a.m. Friday. The owner of the vehicle said her 1997 Buick Park Avenue that had been parked near a business the day before was no longer there.
Surveillance video from the business showed a suspect stealing the Buick shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
After the Norfolk officer finished creating a stolen-vehicle report, he learned that the Buick was recovered by police in Madison. The suspect had ditched the Buick and stole a second vehicle from a business in Madison, according to the affidavit.
The officer said he was contacted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office during an investigation into the thefts and was told that McConnell-Vontz was believed to be the suspect. McConnell-Vontz allegedly drove southwest from Madison in the second stolen vehicle and was involved in a gas theft in Hastings on Friday morning.
Cpl. Nathan Hanson with the Hastings Police Department told the Daily News that the vehicle involved in the gas drive-off matched the description of the second stolen vehicle. Hanson wouldn’t confirm on Friday that McConnell-Vontz was the suspect in the gas theft, but he did say that police suspected the perpetrator was headed to the McCook area.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, McConnell-Vontz was released from the Madison County Jail and driven to the District 7 probation office in Norfolk by a Madison County sheriff’s deputy.
In analyzing surveillance photographs from the probation office and comparing them to the video from where the Buick was stolen, the Norfolk police officer said he could positively identify McConnell-Vontz as the suspect.
A copy of the photo of McConnell-Vontz from the probation office was sent to the Madison and Hastings police departments, according to the affidavit. Both departments told the Norfolk Police Division that the subject in the photo from probation office — McConnell-Vontz — was their suspect in their respective theft cases.
County Judge Michael Long signed a warrant for McConnell-Vontz’s arrest on Friday and fixed his bond at $100,000.
On Thursday, McConnell-Vontz was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 24 months’ probation for a February incident in which he stole a vehicle from Norfolk.
McConnell-Vontz had stolen a man’s pickup during broad daylight on Feb. 12, the same day that he was released from jail in a separate stolen-vehicle case. The victim had parked his vehicle on the road and said he accidentally left the keys inside the pickup.
The next day, McConnell-Vontz was involved in a pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol in Red Willow County, where he was arrested. He had been driving the stolen pickup at the time of the pursuit.
Kube told McConnell-Vontz on Thursday that a probation sentence would allow the 24-year-old to set goals and engage in programming and counseling that could help him achieve success and stop feeling the need to steal.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said at McConnell-Vontz’s sentencing hearing that McConnell-Vontz had shown he would repeat the types of behaviors for which he had been convicted.
Kiernan said on Friday that prosecutors would file a motion to have McConnell-Vontz’s probation revoked.