A Beemer man who already had been charged with eight felonies resulting from a May 11 incident in which he allegedly held two women hostage with dynamite has been charged with two more felonies since being in jail.
Kelly Red Tomahawk, 37, was charged this week with tampering with a witness and terroristic threats as the result of phone calls he had made from the jail to one of the women involved in the May episode.
Starting on May 22, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began listening to recordings of Red Tomahawk’s phone calls from the jail, according to an arrest affidavit. Red Tomahawk was aware that his calls were being recorded, the investigator said.
Red Tomahawk’s calls were made to a group of people, including one of the alleged victims of the dynamite incident, with whom Red Tomahawk had previously been in a relationship.
The focus of the phone calls, according to the affidavit, was to convince the alleged victim that he loves her; to persuade her to be seductive toward a prosecutor; and to get her to retract the written statement she provided to law enforcement authorities on May 11.
Red Tomahawk apparently said numerous times during the phone calls that the alleged victim is the only person who can save him from receiving a life sentence. The investigator described Red Tomahawk as being “extremely manipulative and verbally abusive” toward the woman in hopes of making her go to the Madison County Attorney’s Office to retract her statement.
The sheriff’s office arrested Red Tomahawk on June 2 on suspicion of tampering with a witness.
The investigator continued listening to phone call recordings between Red Tomahawk and the alleged victim on Monday. During a call on May 29, Red Tomahawk allegedly told the woman, “Just know that I’ll literally kill you if you give me a reason to. And I’m not playing about that. I’m not threatening you; I’m telling you straight out. I will kill you and whoever is with you.”
Red Tomahawk was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of terroristic threats. His two new charges carry a total of up to 53 years in prison.
He’d already been charged with two counts each of terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment, as well as possession of a destructive device, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.
His eight original charges, which carry up to 70 years in prison, surfaced after he allegedly told two women with whom he was in a vehicle that he would blow them up with a partial stick of dynamite if their vehicle stopped or if law enforcement became involved.
Red Tomahawk and the women had been traveling on Highway 81 north of Norfolk. The sheriff’s office initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue.
Red Tomahawk was arrested after exiting the vehicle. Bomb technicians with the Nebraska State Patrol later found the explosive device inside the vehicle, as well as three knives, a glass pipe with white residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine, and THC wax.
Bail for Red Tomahawk in his first case was set at $250,000 and at $25,000 in his new terroristic threats case. A bail amount for his tampering case was not immediately available.
A preliminary hearing on Red Tomahawk’s first eight felony charges was scheduled for later Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court on his new charges on Tuesday, June 13.