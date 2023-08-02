A Beemer man who was facing 10 felony charges related to an alleged hostage incident in May involving dynamite has been charged with another felony in connection to a series of phone calls he made from jail.
Kelly Red Tomahawk, 37, was charged on Monday with tampering with a witness, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Red Tomahawk, according to an arrest affidavit, called a relative on June 20 from jail. The two discussed a letter that Red Tomahawk had written to the family member.
The relative told Red Tomahawk that, per his request, she burnt part of the letter.
The dialogue exchanged during that phone call led a Madison County sheriff’s investigator to request a copy of Red Tomahawk’s outgoing mail. Jail inmates, according to the investigator, have no legal expectation of privacy in their incoming or outgoing mail.
The letter — addressed to “Mrs. Redtomahawk,” one of the victims in Red Tomahawk’s cases with whom he apparently is in a relationship — instructs the woman to approach Madison County Attorney Joe Smith and state that it was her idea, not Red Tomahawk’s, to retract a previous statement she made to law enforcement authorities about what happened during the alleged hostage incident in May.
Red Tomahawk goes on to say that the terroristic threat he is charged with making is simply the couple’s way of humor, adding that the woman should tell Smith that such a tone between the two is their version of foreplay.
The letter also states that if Red Tomahawk doesn’t follow these instructions, he’ll go to prison.
The investigator wrote in the affidavit that Red Tomahawk’s relative and his girlfriend live at the same residence.
County Judge Michael Long set Red Tomahawk’s bail in his new case at $100,000, but County Judge Ross Stoffer on Tuesday reduced bond to $50,000 personal recognizance.
Red Tomahawk was charged on May 12 with two counts each of terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment, as well as possession of a destructive device, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.
His initial eight charges stem from an incident on May 11 in which he was in a vehicle that was southbound on Highway 81 north of Norfolk with two women. During the drive, Red Tomahawk allegedly became upset with the women and threatened to blow them up with a partial stick of dynamite if the vehicle stopped or if law enforcement became involved.
In a search of the vehicle following an eventual traffic stop in Norfolk, authorities located the explosive device, three knives, THC wax and a glass pipe with white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Less than two weeks after Red Tomahawk was jailed, an investigator began listening to recordings of Red Tomahawk’s phone calls.
Red Tomahawk’s calls were made to a group of people, including the alleged victim with whom he’d been dating.
Red Tomahawk apparently said numerous times during the phone calls that the alleged victim is the only person who can save him from receiving a life sentence. The investigator described Red Tomahawk as being “extremely manipulative and verbally abusive” toward the woman in hopes of making her go to the Madison County Attorney’s Office to retract her statement.
The sheriff’s office arrested Red Tomahawk on June 2 on suspicion of tampering with a witness.
During a call on May 29, Red Tomahawk allegedly told the woman, “Just know that I’ll literally kill you if you give me a reason to. And I’m not playing about that. I’m not threatening you; I’m telling you straight out. I will kill you and whoever is with you.”
He then was arrested on June 6 on suspicion of terroristic threats.
The latest complaint against Red Tomahawk was filed just three days after District Judge James Kube agreed to reduce bail in Red Tomahawk’s other cases, effective on Thursday, Aug. 3, to allow him to seek inpatient treatment. Red Tomahawk was ordered by the judge to turn himself in at the county jail upon attending treatment.
Red Tomahawk’s chance to be released from jail was in jeopardy once his new bail was set by Long, but since Stoffer reduced that amount on Tuesday, Red Tomahawk is still likely to be released from jail on Thursday.
As his charges stand, he faces up to 173 years in prison.