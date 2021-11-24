A Fremont man could face life in prison following an alleged drug deal on Oct. 29 that involved the delivery of about 3 pounds of meth.
Jarrett Chappelear, 25, is accused of delivery of methamphetamine (140 grams or more) and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony after he allegedly delivered about 3 pounds of meth, or about 1,360 grams, to another man last month in the parking lot of a Norfolk business.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Nebraska State Patrol received information sometime in October about a large meth delivery that was arranged to happen on the morning of Oct. 29 in the parking lot of 1300 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk.
On the day of the planned delivery, troopers in the area said they observed a red Chevrolet pickup with Dodge County license plates parked on the north side of the parking lot. Law enforcement then noticed a white Lincoln MKX pull up next to the pickup, the affidavit said.
Brief contact between each vehicle’s sole occupant was observed and, shortly thereafter, troopers detained the MKX and allegedly found 3 pounds of meth inside a toolbox.
Troopers then conducted a traffic stop on the pickup and identified its occupant as Chappelear. The Fremont man was taken into custody on suspicion of delivering more than 140 grams of meth.
While he was being detained, Chappelear reportedly told authorities that he had a loaded handgun on his vehicle dashboard. The 25-year-old also allegedly had two loaded handgun magazines in his possession.
After the alleged incident, Chappelear was transported to the state patrol’s Troop B office in Norfolk. He waived his Miranda rights, according to court documents, and told law enforcement that he had delivered the toolbox to a male at the business parking lot.
The state patrol conducted a preliminary field test on the suspected drugs, which purportedly returned a positive test for meth.
Chappelear made his first appearance in Madison County Court on Nov. 9. He later waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and his case was subsequently bound over to district court.
Chappelear’s bond was initially set at $500,000, with 10% required for release, but it was later lowered to 10% of $100,000 by Judge Donna Taylor.
A bond hearing for Chappelear is scheduled in district court for Friday, Dec. 3, before Judge Mark Johnson, and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3.
The meth delivery charge, a Class 1B felony, carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. The firearm charge is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Court documents indicated Chappelear is represented by the Madison County Public Defender’s Office.