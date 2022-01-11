MADISON — A Norfolk man facing weapons and threats charges waived a preliminary hearing on Monday and had his case bound over to Madison County District Court.
Kalin Bennett, 19, appeared before County Judge Ross Stoffer alongside his attorney, Megan Hoins, deputy Madison County public defender.
Bennett has been charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats, stemming from an alleged incident at a house party during the early morning hours on Dec. 25.
The former Texas man had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon to determine if there was probable cause he committed the two felonies he is accused of. But Bennett instead elected to waive that hearing and have his case tried in district court, where he is scheduled to appear on Friday, Jan. 28.
The charges were filed after Bennett was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun with a laser at multiple people at a Christmas Eve-turned-Christmas-Day house party. A fight had been taking place, according to police, which is when Bennett apparently brandished the gun.
The firearm charge is a Class 1C felony that carries a penalty of 5 to 50 years in prison. The threats charge is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
After Stoffer bound Bennett’s case over to district court, Hoins requested a bond reduction on Bennett’s behalf. On Dec. 27, Judge Michael Long set Bennett’s bond at $250,000, with 10% required for release. Judge Donna Taylor denied Bennett’s reduction request on Dec. 28.
Hoins requested for Stoffer to reduce Bennett’s bond to 10% of $100,000. Bennett had recently become the father to a baby girl, she said, and would like to bond out so that he could find a job and support his child.
Joe Hurd, deputy Madison County attorney, cited Bennett’s criminal history as a juvenile, which includes a burglary conviction in Texas. Bennett also was convicted of false reporting, attempt of a Class 4 felony and obstructing a peace officer in 2021 and sentenced to 30 days in jail, Hurd said.
Bennett also is facing separate obstruction and false reporting charges stemming from an alleged Nov. 14 incident.
Hurd argued that, because of Bennett’s criminal history, his bond had been set appropriately. Bennett continually shook his head back-and-forth as Hurd argued against a bond reduction and detailed the alleged firearm incident.
Stoffer, citing the gravity of the allegations against Bennett, denied a bond reduction.
“I do feel that, because of the seriousness of the allegations, being that this was a gun that had a laser sighting … that the laser was appearing on individuals’ faces, I am going to leave the bond as it is,” he said.
Two individuals suffered fractured faces as a result of the fight, according to police, and at least three men could face subsequent charges. Bennett’s alleged involvement in the incident mostly has to do with his purported gun pointing. He isn’t suspected of causing the two victims’ facial injuries.
Bennett’s 1 p.m. hearing on Friday, Jan. 28, will be presided over by District Judge Mark Johnson.