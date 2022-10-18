MADISON — The case against a man charged with fleeing police and ramming his vehicle into a law enforcement cruiser last spring was bound over to Madison County District Court on Monday.
Byron Shiadek, 71, waived his right to have a preliminary hearing on three felony charges related to the May 6 sequence of events, prompting the transfer of his case to district court. A wheelchair-bound Shiadek appeared before Judge Donna Taylor on Monday alongside Matthew Headley, Madison County public defender.
Shiadek is charged with second-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and operating a vehicle in a willful, reckless manner to avoid arrest. His charges carry up to a 102-year prison sentence.
The 71-year-old Norfolkan was formally charged on Aug. 31, about four months after he allegedly led multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit that started in Norfolk, briefly went east of city limits and ended near Norfolk Middle School.
About 10:30 a.m. on May 6, multiple law enforcement agencies were notified that Shiadek left a west Norfolk residence while a community service worker was attempting to conduct a welfare check.
Shiadek left his apartment in a vehicle and was located by law enforcement a short time later. A traffic stop was attempted, but Shiadek apparently refused to stop and led authorities on a pursuit through northern and eastern Norfolk.
The pursuit started in the 400 block of West Benjamin Avenue and continued east to Highway 35. Shiadek, according to police, drove from Highway 35 west onto Norfolk Avenue before turning north onto First Street. Shiadek’s vehicle reached speeds up to 75 mph in some 35 mph zones, according to an affidavit.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger was in Norfolk delivering food when he heard about a pursuit that was possibly headed into Stanton County from Norfolk, he said. Unger then started driving toward Stanton County, which is when he contacted an on-duty deputy who told the sheriff the pursuit was headed back into Norfolk.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Unger was at the intersection of First Street and Benjamin Avenue, he said, when he saw overhead lights from law enforcement vehicles pursuing Shiadek’s vehicle northbound on First Street.
The sheriff then stopped his cruiser at the intersection in an attempt to block Shiadek’s vehicle from continuing northbound, he said.
A Madison County sheriff’s deputy who was tailing Shiadek’s vehicle at the time alleged that Shiadek’s vehicle accelerated and collided head-on with Unger’s cruiser.
The deputy said that after the collision, he was forced to ram his cruiser into Shiadek’s vehicle because Shiadek was still trying to accelerate and drive away. The deputy then deployed his Taser and Shiadek was detained.
On the same day Shiadek was charged — Aug. 31 — Judge Michael Long fixed Shiadek’s bond at $50,000. At a hearing on Oct. 4, Judge Ross Stoffer continued Shiadek’s bond in the same amount. Taylor lowered the Norfolk man’s bond to $20,000 on Oct. 11.
Headley asked the judge for another reduction in Shiadek’s bond on Monday. The public defender said Shiadek has lived in Nebraska his whole life and has resided in Madison County for about a year, and that he suffers from varying health diagnoses. Shiadek has ties to the area and doesn’t have any felonies on his Nebraska record, Headley said.
Headley requested for a $5,000 bond or a personal recognizance bond on Shiadek’s behalf, saying his client could post about $500 to be released from jail.
“Given his lack of criminal history and his ties to the community, we would ask for a reduction … and allow him to get out and take care of this matter,” Headley said.
Joe Hurd, deputy Madison County attorney, said the facts indicate that Shiadek was involved in a high-speed pursuit and collided head-on with a police vehicle.
Taylor then denied the request to lower Shiadek’s bond from $20,000.
Shiadek is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, Nov. 17.